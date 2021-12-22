Sentinels Shahzam Valorant settings : Gear, Key binds, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Graphics, Video Settings

Sentinels Shahzam Valorant settings : Wanna take a look at how Sentinals IGL plays valorant, here are SEN Shahzam’s Valorant Settings.

Shahzeb “ShahZaM” Khan aka the big-brain for sentinels is known for his out-of-the-world scream/laugh and his IGL abilities. Shaz started his career as a CSGO AWPer for cloud 9. However, after facing some hard losses he thought that its time to change his game.

So, he shifted to Valorant. And oh boy was that a great decision. After coming to Valorant, Shahzam decides to join Sentinals as the IGL(In-Game Leader). And since then we have seen some amazing tournament wins from Sentinels, from regional tournaments to International Lan events.

Professional career aside, Shaz is a hilarious streamer to watch. He has gained over 1,178,797 twitch followers and 234k youtube subscribers. Shahzam’s reactions are one of the best, here is an example.

Sen Shahzam Gear

My new keyboard 😍 Shoutout to @a_brink31 for putting it together pic.twitter.com/KQmWDHotsp — ShahZaM (@ShahZaMk) May 31, 2020

Sen Shahzam’s Valorant in-game Settings

Shahzam Mouse settings

Mouse DPI – 400

400 In-game Sensitivity – 0.53

0.53 eDPI – 212

212 Scoped Sensitivity – 1

1 Polling Rate – 1000

Shahzam plays on a really low sens. So if you have a really massive table where you can sweep your mouse check out his sens.

Shahzam’s Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: Green

Green Center Dot: off

Crosshair Outline: Outline Opacity: 0.5 Outline Thickness: 1

Inner Lines: On InnerLine Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 5 Inner Line Thickness: 2 InnerLine offset: 3

On Outer Lines: off

Sen Shahzam’s Video Settings

General Display – Fullscreen Resolution – 1920 x 1080 Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked.

Graphics Settings Material Quality – Low Texture Quality – Low Detail Quality – Low UI Quality – Low Vignette – Off VSync – Off Anti-Aliasing – None Anisotropic Filtering – 1x Improve Clarity – Off Bloom – Off Distortion – Off Cast Shadows – On



Shahzam Valorant Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Primary Weapon: 1

Secondary Weapon: 2

Melee Weapon: 3

Ability 1: E

Use Ability 2: Q

Ability 3: C

Use Ultimate Ability: X

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Wheel Down

Use Object: F

Equip Spike: 4

These settings are custom fitted by Shaz himself. So if you want to try these settings out for yourself. Maybe these will help you on your road to radiant.

