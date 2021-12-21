NaVi s1mple, the ESports MVP of the year 2021. An overview.

NaVi and s1mple together have dominated every Championship they attended in 2021. NaVi s1mple is the ESports MVP of 2021.

Natus Vincere is currently the team to beat in CSGO. They have been undefeated since the IEM Winters 2020 in any offline event.

Such feats have landed NaVi the title of “The Best Esports Team of the Year 2021”. Also, Sasha “s1mple” Kostyliev won the title of “Best Esports Player of the Year 2021”.

2021 has been quite a year for the CIS region overall. But, the utter domination by s1mple and his squadmates is a fairy tale to remember.

2021 has been the most successful year in S1mple ‘s career.

And the winner of the Esports PC Player of the Year award is… @s1mpleO CONGRATULATIONS!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/3PCz87HJrP — Esports Awards (@esportsawards) November 21, 2021

Sasha “S1mple” is at the forefront of every NaVi scoreline. He is the one person who has singlehandedly carried the NaVi squad through thick and thin.

NaVi s1mple set some impossible records at the Stockholm Majors 2021. It will be very difficult to better the stats Sasha earned in a single tournament.

Just imagine to become best Esport player in fighting game, congrats @SonicFox5000 But CSGO is team game, there is more things to practice individually and with a team, this game is more harder and interesting — Sasha (@s1mpleO) December 7, 2018

S1mple is driven and committed to his dreams and career. 2021 has been a good year for him. He has won any tournament he has visited.

To be honest, good is an understatement. S1mple has ended the year with a KDA rating of 1.36. The maximum possible value is 2.

S1mple is the Killing Machine for NaVi CSGO Squad.

Sasha finished with average damage of 86.4 per round and 0.88 kills per round this year. That is insane for any Esports individual playing MMO.

But, winning majors has not slowed the pace of the NaVi squad. They have been practising even harder than before because as s1mple says “Winning is addictive!”

Once you start winning, there is a responsibility to keep winning as a challenge to yourself. That is what keeps s1mple determined to his accolades in CSGO.

Performing at the highest level consistently is extremely difficult. But, players like s1mple prove to everyone otherwise. This is the best squad s1mple has ever been with.

Well, good things do come to ones who wait. Hence, crowning NaVi S1mple MVP in Esports in 2021 is apt.

