Sentinels vs Version1: V1 dominates over the previous NA kings in the fight to get a 5-0 group finish

Take a look at the recap of Group B’s most anticipated match between the top teams of NA, Sentinels vs Version1.

Version 1 has been looking really good going into the NA Stage 1 VCT, starting with their dominative performance in the qualifiers, and now a dominative performance in the group stage. They just seem well-rehearsed and fully aware.

Sentinels on the other hand seem like they are hanging by the thread, with lucky clutchs saving their games. Don’t get me wrong Sentinels were one of the best teams however they just don’t seem to be in sync nowadays.

Sentinels vs Version 1

Going into this matchup Version 1 had the higher seeding. So V1 chooses Ascent as the first map, with Sentinels picking Haven as the second and Breeze being the decider. However, this match didn’t even get to the third map.

Map 1: Ascent

Sentinels are yet to get a win on Ascent and win their first map, and when V1 makes them combine these together. We get a 4-13 loss from Sentinels side with a dominant performance from V1 in all forms of their gameplay. And they just outplayed Sentinels in every form and shape.

Map 2: Haven

Haven has mostly been Sentinels domain, with them mostly securing the dub. But Version 1 was just well-rehearsed, top skilled, and just too good in the series. With some insane plays coming from Zander and Wippie. And thanks to these plays Version 1 won the map and series with the score 13-11 and 2-0.

With this win Version 1 secures a 5-0 win in the group stage and the top position coming out of Group B.

Future for both teams

Version 1 looks confident going into the playoffs starting next week. And with the set plays they have, they seem unstoppable right now. V1 will most probably go against Luminosity gaming in the playoffs.

But Sentinels have a lot to work on, and Tenz definitely needs to fly over to Texas so he can play on lower ping. But they do need to work on new strats and playstyle. Obviously, the team knows about this so let’s hope we see a new team in the playoffs. Sentinels will go against either Guard or XSET.