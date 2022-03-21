Sentinels vs Version1: Which original NA Masters Reykjavik team got the best of the other?

Take a look at the recap of the Day 4 Lower playoffs match of Stage 1 of the NA Valorant Champions tour, Sentinels vs Version1.

Sentinels were not looking so good in their previous matches, but boy oh boy they are back. Sentinels and Version 1 got bopped down to the lower bracket after their losses in the Upper quarterfinals.

This matchup was the eliminator’s series, which means the losing team will be leaving the tournament. And as sad as it was to see this matchup, we had to say goodbye to one of our favorite teams.

Also Read: “I think its time for some changes, they are individually very good but there is something wrong with their cohesion” Kyedae and Tarik give their hot take on Sentinels Valorant Roster

Sentinels vs Version1

Sentinels had the first pick going into the series, so they choose Haven as the first map. And Version 1 chooses Ascent as the second, with Fracture ending up being the decider map.

Map 1: Haven

In the previous season of VCT, Haven was Sentinals domain. And we finally got to see them perform soo well after a long time. They just seem more coordinated and aware going into this map. As Sentinels won the map 13-7, after dominating the first half with a score of 8-4.

Map 2: Ascent

This map was Version 1’s pick and they seem really good at it, and we have also seen that this map doesn’t fall into Sentinsels favor. But comparing it to their Icebox and Split Ascent seemed a much better option. They did try their best but V1 just got the better of them at every point. As V1 won the map with a score of 13-9.

Map 3: Fracture

This was the final decider map for both teams, and both of them had a lot riding on this matchup. And both these teams just went all in, with the rounds going back and forth. Even the first half ended with 6-6, with some key clutches coming from both teams. But in the end, one team has to go down, and turns out it was Sentinels.

Version 1 was just much better as a team and better at util usage, which gave them the upper edge. Which led them to win the best of 3 with a score of 13-8.

That’s a wrap for Week 1 of the #VCTChallengersNA Playoffs with @version1gg taking the Lower Bracket series 2-1! pic.twitter.com/WE6Ny1d4wg — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) March 21, 2022

Also Read: XSET Cryocells Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Upcoming Matches

With this win, Version 1 will go against Cloud 9 in the Lower Bracket second round. This matchup will go live on 24th March at 4 PM PST.