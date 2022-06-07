ESports

Sentinels: What happened to the supposedly “best team” in North America VALORANT?

Yuvansh Ruia

Previous Article
"Someone has to ask Max Verstappen to leave"- Red Bull ace being asked to leave podium celebrations to make way for Sebastian Vettel
No Newer Articles
E-Sports Latest News
Sentinels: What happened to the supposedly “best team” in North America VALORANT?

Sentinels have lost all hope to qualify for the VCT Stage 2 Playoffs. What has…