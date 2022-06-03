Top 10 Best Valorant Players for NA in 2022

These were the top 10 rated players after the group stage matches of VALORANT Champions Tour Challengers NA Stage 2.

Ghost gaming stands first in Group A with a 21 point difference (rounds won – lost) and NRG takes the bottom place with a negative 19 point difference. As far as Group B is concerned the winners of the Stage 1 challengers, Optic Gaming take the top place with a 24 point difference and Sentinels watch from below with a negative 27 point difference after losing all three matches in the group stage.

Valorant Top 10 Rated Players

NiSMO – Marc-Andre Tayar aka “NiSMO” plays for Ghost Gaming. The player hails from Canada and mains Raze and KAY/O. Up till now his K/D has been 1.44.

jawgemo – Alexander Mor aka “jawgemo” is an American and plays for Evil Geniuses. His main agents are Raze and Jett.

yay – Jaccob Whiteaker “yay” plays for Optic Gaming. Their team has been unstoppable in the group stage matches so far with 3 wins and no losses. The Ameican’s performance has been eye-catching and consistent, he’s been top fragging for his team almost every match. He mains Chamber. His K/D is a high 1.61, the highest amongst the top 10 rated players.

bdog – Brandon Michael Sanders aka “bdog” plays for Luminosity Gaming. He mains Jett and Chamber.

Marved – Jimmy Nguyen aka “marved” is another player from the winners of Challengers NA stage 1. The Canadian plays the role of controller for OpTic Gaming. He mains Brimstone, Omen and Viper.

C0M – Corbin Lee aka “C0M” plays for Evil Geniuses. The player hails from America and mains initiators like Sova, Breach and Fade.

Xeppaa – The player hails from America and plays for Cloud9. He is a CSGO veteran and mains Raze, Fade and Skye.

Apotheon – Vincent Le aka “Apotheon” plays for Evil Geniuses. The Canadian mains Viper, Omen and Brimstone.

Aproto – Alex Protopapas aka “Aproto” is an American player who plays for Ghost Gaming. He plays the role of controller for his team, maining agents like Viper, Astra and Brimstone. His headshot percentage has been 41% which is the highest of the 10.

Sayaplayer – Ha “Sayaplayer” Jung-woo is a South Korean player who plays for The Guard. He was previously an Overwatch bro and mains Chamber and Jett. His oppressive Jett gameplay won The Guard many rounds in stage 1. His performance is something to look forward to in this stage.

