ESports

OpTic FNS Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.

OpTic FNS Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.
Tanmaiy Reddy

Previous Article
"We're going to feed him the same tomorrow!" - Christian Horner praises remarkable performance by Sergio Perez in qualifying in Jeddah
No Newer Articles
E-Sports Latest News
OpTic FNS Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.
OpTic FNS Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Let’s take a look at the in-game settings for one of the best IGL for…