OpTic FNS Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Let’s take a look at the in-game settings for one of the best IGL for one of the best teams from the NA region, OpTic FNS.

Pujan “FNS” Mehta is a Canadian Professional Valorant player for OpTic Gaming. But before going into Valroant Pujin was deep into CS: GO where he played for teams like Cloud 9, Denial eSports, Counter Logic Gaming, and more.

But after Valorant’s release, FNS made the change to Envy, now called OpTic Gaming. He currently IGL’s(In-game leader) for OpTic Gaming. And he is considered to be one of the best IGL’s which reflects in Optic’s performances.

Apart from IGLing FNS also streams on twitch, where we get to see some hilarious plays between him and NRG s0m. But for now, let’s take a look at his in-game settings.

OpTic FNS Gear

OpTic FNS Valorant in-game Settings

FNS Mouse settings

Mouse DPI – 400

400 In-game Sensitivity – 0.55

0.55 eDPI – 220

220 Scoped Sensitivity – 1

1 Polling Rate – 1000

FNS Valorant Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: Green

Green Center-Dot: Off

Off Outlines: Off

Off Inner Lines: On InnerLine Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 3 Inner Line Thickness: 2 InnerLine offset: 2

On Outer Lines: Off

FNS Valorant Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Primary Weapon: 1

Secondary Weapon: 2

Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Ability 1: C

Use Ability 2: Q

Ability 3: E

Use Ultimate Ability: X

OpTic FNS Video Settings

General Display – Fullscreen Resolution – 1920 x 1080 Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked

Graphics Settings Material Quality – Med Texture Quality – Med Detail Quality – Med UI Quality – Med Vignette – Off VSync – Off Anti-Aliasing – MSAA 2x Anisotropic Filtering – 2x Improve Clarity – On Bloom – On Distortion – Off Cast Shadows – Off



