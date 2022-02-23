“Can’t dodge now, Lord knows there might be a bit*h on my team”: JasonR talks about the allegations against him

Take a look at JasonR talking about the sexual allegation he is facing and trying to make stupid jokes about the whole situation.

Jason “jasonR” Ruchelski is a Canadian streamer who is quite famous on Twitch. Jason is mostly famous for playing with some of the big names in the industry and his insane in-game skills. But he is also getting quite famous for one other thing recently.

Well, these allegations are not new, but Jason is trending right now for discrimination against female players. With players saying he mutes/deque’s as soon as he gets to know there is a female player on his team.

JasonR is being accused of muting girls in Valorant games, avoiding games with women, and even dodging games where they are involved… not the first time this has been brought up either. pic.twitter.com/RsRzctY50Y — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) February 22, 2022

JasonR talking about his allegations

The scene for this clip starts with JasonR queuing Valroant rank with Stewie2K. And stewie2k trying to troll JasonR by telling him to dodge the match. But his response seemed a bit rude as he went, “Can’t dodge anymore may man, lord knows there might be a fuc*ing bitch on the squad, might get fuc*ing hated for the rest of my life“.

He continues to say, “Jason you game crashed, you dodged them, Jason you deserve all the death threats“. He was trying to imitate the Twitter and twitch chatters, but he does take it in the wrong direction.

He is yet to give a proper response to all the allegations he is currently facing, but a lot of people have different opinions on the matter.