Team Liquid shows that the brother buff is real to win Valorant EMEA LCQ Grand Finals

Team liquid defeats Guild Escorts, in Valorant EMEA LCQ and qualifies for Valorant Champions.

Valorant EMEA LCQ consisted of 8 teams from the regions Europe, Turkey, Russia, and Sweden. EMEA LCQ has been so fun to watch, as each team brings their A-game to qualify for Valorant Champions.

Team Liquid is the fan-favorite from the European region. They qualified for the first International LAN tournament, Masters Two Reykjavik. However, their performance in Reykjavik did not meet our expectations. Similarly, their performance in the challenger’s playoffs was also disappointing, as they did not qualify for Masters Two Berlin.

Also Read: Full Sense gets their revenge against Northeption as they win APAC LCQ Grand Finals

Team Liquid in EMEA LCQ

Going into EMEA LCQ, Liquid made all the right decisions. Starting with the roster change, adding Scream’s brother Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom. Making the right agent changes, with getting Scream back on the dualists, and Nirvana playing filling roles to lead the team into victory.

Liquid showed absolute domination in their LCQ matches, as they went 2-0 against One breadth Gaming and Guild Esports in Upper Quarterfinals and Semifinals. And defeated G2 Esports 2-1 in the Upper finals.

Our first grand finalist has been decided! @LiquidValorant see you tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/rZ1sSeMzAn — VALORANT Champions Tour EMEA (@valesports_eu) October 16, 2021

The Grand final between Guild Esports and Team Liquid was an absolute banger. As both teams came fully prepared, but the brothers buff was too much to handle for Guild Esports. Liquid lost the first map with a score of 5-13, but they woke up in the next matches. And just rolled over gambit in the following maps. Which were Ascent, Split, and Breeze.

THAT’S IT! THEY DID IT!!! 🔵⚪ WE MADE IT TO VALORANT CHAMPIONS 🏆#LETSGOLIQUID pic.twitter.com/fKO71cSyCr — Team Liquid Valorant (@LiquidValorant) October 17, 2021

Also Read: “Valorant NA LCQ temporarily postponed for 12 days”: Version1’s Director of Esports comments on VCT NA LCQ being delayed

What’s next for Liquid

Coming out of the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier, @TeamLiquid have secured their spot! Welcome to #VALORANTChampions pic.twitter.com/nPZaxPp1fv — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) October 17, 2021



With a 3-1 victory in the EMEA LCQ grand finals, Team Liquid reserved their seat in the Valorant Champions. Valorant Champions is the biggest Valorant international tournament where the winning team will receive the title of “Valorant Champions 2021”. This will be a tough fight as teams from across the world will bring their A-game.