Fnatic and Guild: First two teams to qualify for Masters 2 Copenhagen

After deadly challengers and playoffs, we finally have the first two teams qualifying for Masters 2 Copenhagen, Fnatic & Guild esports.

Teams worldwide have been going back and forth to be the best of the best in VCT. Also known as Valorant champions tour 2022 has been going on since February. The way this tournament is divided is that there will be 3 stages and one final Champions.

Teams compete against each other to gain some VCT points in the first 3 stages to qualify for the final stage “Champions”. Each stage will have 2 regional tournaments(Challengers) and one Global LAN tournament(Masters). Stage 2 Masters is to take place in Copenhagen. And now we have the first two teams booking their tickets.

Fnatic

Fnatic is the only team in the Valorant competitive scene to ever make it to all the Valorant LAN events since the beginning of VCT. And not only compete they have some dominative performance in most of them. However, they are yet to win an International Tournament.

For Stage 2 Fnatic has been really really good, with immense enhancement in the performance since the roster change. Under the guidance of Boaster Fnatic has been performing really well. This ticket doesn’t mean the work is done, there are still a lot of things to achieve for the team. But they have defiantly won this battle.

Guild Esports

Even though Guild has been considered as one of the best teams coming out of the EMEA region. They have never qualified for an international tournament till now. So Master 2 Copenhagen with is their debut in the international series. And it will be a hell of an achievement to win the first-ever LAN event for the team.

Now that both the teams have made it to Masters, they can relax a bit. But they do have the Upper finals coming up, and it will be fun to watch Fnatic vs Guild. The match will take place on 23rd June.