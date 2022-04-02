Valorant Masters Schedule: When, What and Where to watch the upcoming Valorant Masters 1 Reykjavik matches

Take a look at the Valorant Master’s Schedule, as we finally have the group stages set to start in the next week.

After a rollercoaster of a Challengers tournament for each region, we now have the 12 teams for Valorant Masters 1. And out of the 12 teams, the teams which came in first from their region will move on to the playoffs. Whereas the rest of them will go through the group stage to qualify for the playoffs.

The international stage is set. These 12 teams will fight for glory at #VALORANTMasters, starting April 10! pic.twitter.com/zpBVPp1Y9U — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) April 1, 2022

Out of the 12 Teams, 4 teams have qualified for playoffs:

The Guard

G2 Esports

Paper Rex

LOUD

And the following 8 teams will compete in the Group stage, out of which 4 teams can qualify for the playoffs to meet their region’s winners:

Fnatic

Team Liquid

QpTic Gaming

DRX

Zeta Division

Xerxia Esports

KRU Esports

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Valorant Masters Schedule

The schedule for the matches being:

Sunday, April 10th

Match 1: Fnatic vs Ninjas in Pyjamas ( 8:00 AM PDT | 5:00 PM CEST | 8:30 PM IST )

Fnatic vs Ninjas in Pyjamas ( ) Match 2: DRX vs Zeta Division (11:00 AM PDT | 8:00 PM CEST | 11:30 PM IST)

Monday, April 11th

Match 1: Optic vs Xerxia ( 10:00 AM PDT | 7:00 PM CEST | 10:30 PM IST )

Optic vs Xerxia ( ) Match 2: Kru vs Liquid (01:00 PM PDT | 10:00 PM CEST | 01:30 AM IST (April 12th))

Tuesday, April 12th

Match 1: TBD ( 8:00 AM PDT | 5:00 PM CEST | 8:30 PM IST )

TBD ( ) Match 2: TBD (11:00 AM PDT | 8:00 PM CEST | 11:30 PM IST)

Wednesday, April 13th

Match 1: TBD ( 10:00 AM PDT | 7:00 PM CEST | 10:30 PM IST )

TBD ( ) Match 2: TBD (01:00 PM PDT | 10:00 PM CEST | 01:30 AM IST (April 14th))

Note: These timings are derived from the information which Riot gave us so far. The match formats can change but will be updated as soon as Riot comes back with more information.

Where to watch Masters live

All the matches will be streamed live on the official Valorant channels. You have the option to either watch it on the Valorant’s youtube channel or the Valorant’s Twitch channel.

Apart from the official steams, we might also be able to watch some big-names watch partying such as Kyedae, Tarik, Shroud, and more.