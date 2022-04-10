“Do you hecking love tenz?”: Boaster hilariously questions Scream and others during Masters Interview

Here is why Boaster is going to add his interviewing skill to his resume, thanks to the trend which Tarik started.

With Valorant masters stating in a few days, it’s time for the pre-event interviews. These interviews have been happening since the first international lan event. Where 4 key players are brought on to a podium and left to the questions of the internet.

For this Masters event Fnatic Boaster, Liquid Scream, OpTic Yay, and KRU Keznit were the people attending the interview. Which took a funny turn when Fnatic IGL asked his own question.

Boaster on Masters interview

Fnatic Boaster is hands down one of the funniest people in the Valorant competitive scene. And during this master’s Interview Boaster had a really important question to ask.

Boaster adding “interviewer” to his resume now. @tarik LOOK AT WHAT YOU’VE DONE xD pic.twitter.com/y1KNx0Csh6 — Yinsu (@YinsuCollins) April 9, 2022

This whole trend of “Do you hecking love tenz?” started with Tarik asking that to Shahzam in Valorant Champions 2021.

Since then this whole thing has turned out to be a funny meme and a good one at that.

Full Interview

If you have 20 minutes of free time, do watch this hilarious interview. To give a summary, there were some sassy comments, some hilarious memes, and more.