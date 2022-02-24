“Thank you for your concerns, my family is safe in Ukraine”, 100T Asuna thanks the community for their support during these tough times

Asuna appreciates his community for supporting him while his family is stuck in Ukraine during these tough times.

The situation in Ukraine is unprecedented and we as a community hope no one is ever stuck in the crosshairs. However, all we can do right now is hope that all of this settles down as soon as possible. And no one else gets hurt in the process.

However, it doesn’t mute the fact that a lot of people are unfortunately suffering the consequences of this situation. And one of those people are the family members of 100 Thieves’ youngest player Asuna, who is from Ukraine.

Also Read: “Help me convince shahz to put me on Neon”: Tenz turns to Twitter, asks for help to play Valorant’s newest agent in NA VCT Main Event

Asuna thanks our amazing community during the Ukraine Situation

Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk is the youngest Valorant player for the 100 thieves Valorant roster. He currently resides in the United States, but he was born and brought up in Ukraine. And that is where most of his family members currently reside.

Appreciate all the people msging me about my family. Most of my family members are safe at the moment. Crazy what is happening right now, praying for everyone in Ukraine 🇺🇦 🙏 — 100T Asuna (@Asunaa) February 24, 2022

And among hundreds of thousands of people, his family is also caught up in the situation. But Peter assures us that most of his family members are safe and out of harm’s way. And we all hope it stays that way.

Even though this is a really unfair and upsetting situation, it feels soo good to see soo many people coming forward to support those in need. And we hope this situation doesn’t escalate and dials down as soon as possible.

Also Read: Valorant Astra Tips: Twitch Streamer discovers new Astra mechanic on Breeze