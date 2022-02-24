Valorant Astra Tips : Twitch Streamer discovers new Astra mechanic on Breeze

A player posted to Reddit some new tech and mechanic using Astra’s Gravity Well.

Ghanaian Agent Astra harnesses the energies of the cosmos to reshape battlefields to her whim. With full command of her astral form and a talent for deep strategic foresight, she’s always eons ahead of her enemy’s next move.

VALORANT players are constantly discovering new agent mechanics and hidden secrets with every agent. It can vary from a unique Sova recon bolt to a special Jett movement. However, this time its Astra on Breeze and getting into spots your enemies won’t expect you.

How the Astra Gravity Well works

Reddit user u/mikelelelele posted a popular video to the r/VALORANT sub-reddit. In the video you can see how to place an Astra star on two different spots to pull yourself up into a psotion which is generally impossible to get into.

Firstly, he shows to place an Astra star on the top of any of the pyramids on A site in Breeze. Then you activate the star using your Gravity Well ability while standing right next to the pyramid. As the Gravity Well is activated you can jump and spam crouch. Soon the Gravity Well will suck you up to the top of the pyramid.

Secondly, you can see the same trick in the halls vent in mid in Breeze. Once you drop down from the vent you can place your star and activate it the same way as previously. However, you need the hatch door in vents to be open for this to work. It can be a great situational trick to fake out enemies.

Although, we suggest trying it in a custom game before you take this new mechanic in game.

