The new all-time record for the highest number of Assists in a Valorant professional match

A player from Akrew breaks the record for the highest number of assists in the Valorant North American open qualifiers.

Valorant has one of the most competitive, same as all the other competitive games. With new players immerging from all around the world. Settings new types of records and stuff.

In a similar way, we have our new sensation Akrew who upset TSM in the NA Stage 1 open qualifiers 1. With a new record for the highest number of assists. Which was performed by Kenpeki.

New Record for the highest number of Assists in Valorant

Kenpeki the initiator for Akrew, who plays Skye broke the record for the highest number of assists. With a whopping record of 36 assists in one single match. I will set the scene.

The map was Bind, Akrew was playing against NES. They needed a healer, flasher, stunner to help them on the road to victory. And then came Kenpeki, the dark knight.

Well in all honesty Skye seems to be the top agent to farm assists. You can just heal 4 people at once and if they kill everyone that’s 5 assists. You pop flash out of the smoke and your teammate gets the kill, boom assist.

Nonetheless, 36 is a huge number to get, so hats off to him. Some of the comments for this feat were hilarious

These comments just keep on getting better. But just jetting 36 was not enough for him, he went on to get a total of 60 assists in the Bo3 series.

Kenpeki also streams live on twitch sometimes, so don’t forget to check him out.