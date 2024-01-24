How Are Pro Players Reacting to the Skye Nerf in Valorant Patch 8.01?

Riot Games has officially nerfed the oblivion out of Skye in the Valorant 8.01 patch to make the Initiator meta more balanced. In short, the 8.01 Valorant patch was centered around how players can use her Guiding Light ability. The few changes Riot made, include:

Guiding Light no longer regenerates charges during a round.

Guiding Light now automatically activates the flash at the end of its lifetime.

Essentially, Skye’s Guiding Light or Flash ability will not recharge anymore in the middle of a round. In addition, it will automatically activate when the time for the flash runs out eliminating the ability to fake flash. Fake Flashing was a viable technique players used to confuse the opponent second before taking a gunfight. Aside from that, the ability not being recharged is a huge nerf as it means Skye will only have two flashes throughout the entire round.

Naturally, Valorant professionals had an explosive reaction to this change on social media, as they believed Skye would be unusable with the new patch.

I cannot wait for the @chetsingh tweet when he wakes up to the skye nerf — yay (@yay) January 23, 2024

“El Diablo” Jaccob ‘yay‘ Whiteaker couldn’t wait to see how his former OpTic coach, Chet ‘Chet’ Singh reacted to the Skye nerf and the reaction from the latter did not disappoint.

can’t wait for patch 8.02 where they basically make the game Palworld https://t.co/5C8XBbTxwz — NRG Chet (@chetsingh) January 23, 2024

Palworld has undoubtedly taken the world by storm and the NRG coach’s reaction is quite justified and even funny at this point.

Meanwhile, Gekko has a flash with 13 uses per round, which marks their EXACT location A molly the size of Texas that 1 shots you And a literal 6th player EDIT: OH AND A MASSIVE SHARK THAT MOVES AT THE SPEED OF LIGHT https://t.co/ZFB5Gv3eIK — NRG Ethan (@ethanarnold) January 23, 2024

One of the best Skye players in the world, Ethan ‘Ethan‘ Arnold justified that Gekko was way overpowered and should be nerfed before Skye.

Was Nerfing Skye in Valorant a Bad Move from Riot Games before the Beginning of the VCT 2024 Season?

VCT 2024 is less than a month away and making changes to the Agents that are meta-reliant is usually frowned upon. Such changes disrupt plans and strategies coaches have put in place for their teams, and upset scrims and practice sessions. Changing the way Agents work before the season not only makes the training sessions moot but coaches are forced to change the team composition on the fly.

Next year I’m just gonna start scrims 1 week before the season starts cause fuck me I guess and all the pros time. No replay system btw 2024 coming soon! — NRG Chet (@chetsingh) January 23, 2024

The difficulty in adapting to last-minute changes is what Chet has talked about in his latest X post. According to the NRG coach, such changes reset the strategies of a lot of teams since Skye is such a useful Agent in competitive play. Moreover, with Valorant heavily relying on the esports sector to maintain the hype, casual players might lose interest if they see their favorite agents having a low pick rate in the tournaments.