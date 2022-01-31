ESports

“TSM’s best performance was on Twitter”: Shahzam tweets regarding the current Twitter battle and T1 disqualification

Yuvansh Ruia

Previous Article
Valorant Tigris Skin collection: Here is the upcoming Tigris Skin Collection And the Free Lunar Celebration Event Pass
No Newer Articles
E-Sports Latest News
“TSM’s best performance was on Twitter”: Shahzam tweets regarding the current Twitter battle and T1 disqualification

Shahzam, the Sentinels player has tweeted regarding TSM’s performace in the VCT 2022 season. The…