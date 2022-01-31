“TSM’s best performance was on Twitter”: Shahzam tweets regarding the current Twitter battle and T1 disqualification

Shahzam, the Sentinels player has tweeted regarding TSM’s performace in the VCT 2022 season. The fans cant seem to get enough.

Keep your popcorn ready as players from all regions get involved in the TSM versus T1 drama. Following Subroza and Aleko tweeting mid-game, the situation is yet to cool down. Though the players stand by the official ruling, players can’t seem to stop calling out TSM’s bad performances.

Dephh, Steel, Subroza, Jake Lucky, Dapr, Shahzam, Leaf and mamy many other pro players have tweeted or reacted to the beef. All talking about TSM scrims, their constant roster changes and TSM’s twitter battle. Shahzam recently tweeted, “TSM’s best performance was on Twitter” which got an aggressive response from VALORANT fans.

TSM’s best performance was on Twitter — ShahZaM (@ShahZaMk) January 30, 2022

Also read: Valorant teams TSM and T1 exchange heated words on Twitter; XSET Dephh chimes in too

Reaction from the fans and what other players have to say

The fans did not respond well to Shahzam’s tweet. Most of them claimed that it was unnecessary and not professional of him. Many fans even went on to troll Shahzam on Twitter. One fan said, “bro sentinels were the most overhyped team in NA just to be complete shit in the champions… lmfao.”

bro sentinels were the most overhyped team in NA just to be complete shit in the champions… lmfao — William (@weilleeam) January 31, 2022

Him after tweeting this pic.twitter.com/p825BAUQay — Junaid (@BigNaid) January 30, 2022

TSM recently matched up against Akrew and lost 2-0. TSM fans seem extremely disappointed that TSM could not even win one map. Steel had a field day and tweeted,”Damn Akrew got a BYE too…?”. The fans loved this tweet and showed massive support to Steel. The fans seem to side with T1 after the Twitter battle between T1 and TSM. Many fans even claimed that TSM are “sore losers” and “butthurt”.

Damn Akrew got a BYE too…? — steel (@JoshNissan) January 30, 2022

Also read: CSGO BLAST Premier Spring Groups day 3: FaZe Clan wins Group C with a sublime performance