Valorant Patch leaks: Prioritize Strongest Weapon Setting, Windowed Fullscreen low latency

Riot is looking to introduce some interesting features in the next update. So let’s take a look at the Upcoming Valorant Patch leaks.

Valorant’s meta is constantly changing with new patches. Where the developers add new things to the game to make it more smooth and enjoyable for the players.

The latest patch that Riot released was 4.01 which introduced us to the aris nerf and the muted word list. And for the next patch, we are looking at some latency changes and weapon prioritize setting, and maybe the Yoru buffs.

Also Read: Fnatic Valorant Roster: Braveaf joins Fnatic to complete their valorant roster going into VCT 2022

Upcoming Valorant Patch leaks

Prioritize Strongest Weapon Setting

This setting would take effect when you would typically equip the last item you used. I would assume after an ultimate or ability it would swap. This setting is togglable so you can leave it as normal instead of automatically switching to the stronger weapon. — Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) January 22, 2022

In the current meta say you are using ur ultimate ability with neon. After the ult bar is depleted/ over you equip the last weapon you were holding. But with Prioritize Strongest Weapon Setting you can manage which weapon you will equip after using an ability.

Lower Windowed Fullscreen Latency

Currently being tested on PBE is Lowered Windowed Fullscreen Latency. Which brings latency in windowed fullscreen mode down to be closer to exclusive fullscreen mode’s latency | #VALORANT — Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) January 22, 2022

There are a total of 3 options for Display modes Fullscreen, Windowed Fullscreen, and Windowed. Most of the players play on fullscreen as it is optimized however, some prefer windowed fullscreen as it is easier for them.

So, valorant is looking to add a low latency option for windowed fullscreen as well.

Also Read: Sentinel Zomb’s Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Keybinds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Yoru Abilities Rework

The Yoru changes were to come out with patch 4.03 however if Riot is sure with the changes. We might get to see the new and improved Yoru in the next patch.

If you want to loot the Yoru changes click here.

These changes seem to be quite useful. And looking at Episode 4 so far, Riot has done great things to try and improve the game for the players.