Valorant News: Oni 2.0 Skins in Development; Might Have a Relation to Yoru!

Valorant is finally getting the Oni 2.0 skins that the fans were so desperately waiting for. They somehow have a connection to Yoru.

The Oni skin line was one of the game’s best-looking and sounding skin collections. It had the demon mask, the magical and colorful aura, and the last kill sound of traditional Japanese instruments. There were some elements to the skin line missing when it was released. The skin line did not have a Vandal, a Spectre, or a Stinger skin. In addition, most pistol skins were missing.

ValorantLeaks recently announced on Twitter that the Oni 2.0 is officially in development and will have a connection to Japanese Duelist Yoru. Let us break down the Tweet.

Valorant Oni 2.0 Skin Line Might Have a Connection to Japanese Duelist Yoru!

Oni 2.0 has been approved! It is currently under development. | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/WfEyM1e72T — VALORANT Leaks (@VALORANTLeaksEN) February 4, 2023

As you can see in the above tweet, it says”Oni2Yoru.” This is an indication of Yoru’s involvement and it also makes sense since both the skin line and agent have Japanese roots. We do not know what skins we will get but we are hoping for an Operator and a Vandal skin while we are at it. The price of the skin line will be the same as the other premium collections which are around 7100 VP, close to $85.

However, the bundle is currently in development so the least we should expect it to come out is by patch 6.04. Since we do not know when that is we are going to have to wait and watch. In addition, we will get player cards, sprays, and titles along with the bundle so it will be worth it. For the melee, fans are suspecting there will be a Katana of sorts, which will be interesting to see. All the weapons in the bundle will have their custom animations and kill sounds. What we are more excited about is how all of this relates to Yoru. It will be interesting to see.

