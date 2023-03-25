Valorant Agent Brimstone Guide: Tips and Tricks to Play Smokes Better!

Brimstone is the first smoke agent a new player has in Valorant. He has simple abilities and is easy to play. However, just like other core mechanics, he can be hard to master. That is why, we will take a look at how you can play Brimstone better in this game and provide better support to your team. Let us look at the abilities and tips. Check out our Gekko Guide here, if you missed it!

How to Play Brimstone in Valorant: A Simple Ability Guide

Brimstone has no rechargeable abilities, which means every ability’s use has to be tactful and precise. Let us take a look at the abilities and how they can assist you in taking sites/creating space.

Ability E – Sky Smokes

The core ability of Brimstone is to provide cover for the team when they make entries or delay space creation on defense. Smoke angles in which you think there might be an OP posted up or try to create a smoke pattern in a way that provides easier entry for your team on site. In addition, once your team gets the entry, play with them. However, back off if you have your ultimate so you can play post-plant.

On defense, smoke entry points and keep an eye on them so duelists can’t catch you off guard with their entry.

Ability C – Stim Beacon

Stim Beacon is a great way to assist your duelists to make an entry. This stim increases their movement and fire speed. Previously there were two stim beacons but now there is only one. You can either use this beacon to buff your duelists during entry or save it for post-plant so you can catch the enemy off guard by your fast fire rate. This ability is a great tool for assisting duelists during a gunfight or a faceoff between two teams.

Ability Q – Molly

The Molotov is the best utility for Brimstone as it does multiple things. It can be a damage dealer and has the potential to cause huge damage to enemies stuck inside cubbies. In addition, it can be a great post-plant utility to delay defuses. Learn line-ups. This will make your job ten times easier. If you are on defense it can delay site hits and do damage to enemies that flood into the site so you can pick up easy kills.

Ultimate X – Orbital Strike

The most important piece of utility for Brimstone. You can do a whole host of things with this ultimate. You can bombard sites with this strike, do damage to weak enemies, delay defuses in post-plant, and delay site entries. The precision of your airstrike is the most important part. Place the airstrike where you think enemies might run off to, not where they are. This will increase the chances of grabbing a kill.

Those were our tips to play Brimstone better! What did you think of this guide? For more Valorant Related content, stay tuned at The SportsRush!