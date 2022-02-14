“God I f**king hate Astra”: SEN Tenz talks valorant most broken controller, claims the game would be better wihout her in it

SEN Tenz talks about how Astra is just destroying the Valorant competitive scene and how her abilities are too over powered.

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo is a 20-year-old professional Valorant player. And trust me when a say this, he is a mechanical genius who is insane at the game. He currently plays for the Esports team “Sentinels” where he fulfills the role of a dualist.

Tenz recently played against NRG Esports in the NA VCT Stage 1 main event where he just dominated. And even in the competitive scene, tenz is held at a pretty high pedestal. And he is not coming down from there any time soon.

SEN Tenz on Astra

Tenz has been quite active on his twitch streams lately, and at had some insane stuff to say about Astra.

With his initial statement being” God I fucking hate Astra, the world would be in peace if they remove Astra from the video game“. He also had his reasons for this feeling, “You can just have global presence or solo hold, imaging having 4 abilities and using all of them at the same time”.

Astra has been highly successful as a competitive agent with a whopping pick rate of 92%. And the play style of the teams in the competitive scenes has changed a lot due to Astra.

Initially, without Astra, the gameplay was players rising into sites and making spaces. However now thanks to Astra she can delay a push for 5-10 seconds till the rest of the teammates rotate. Which has made the play style a little boring from a viewer’s point of view.

