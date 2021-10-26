Deadeye First Teaser Released By Valorant on social media

Valorant releases the first-ever official teaser for the most hyped Agent to date, Deadeye AKA Vincent Fabron.

Valorant is home to many agents, each with unique abilities. With more and more releasing every season. KAY/O was the latest addition to the gang. And including KAY/O, valorant currently has 16 agents.

However, with the new act coming up in a week, Riot is planning to release their most awaited agent “Deadeye” to the game. Snippets of deadeye were first shown in Valorant’s One Year Anthem video. And since then people are waiting for the agent to release, and their wish seems to be coming true.

Deadeye, Valorant’s next agent, has First Offical Teaser

Since the one-year anniversary of Riot Games’ FPS shooter Valorant, they have been teasing us with small snippets of Agent Deadeye in some of their trailers and videos.

“Deadeye is a sentinel that focuses on mechanical outplays, with an additional focus of gunplay into the mix for an extra flourish” by JOHN GOSCICKI, Valorant’s Character Producer.

Valorant twitter dropped their first official teaser today for Deadeye. So, based on the timing, it seems that we may be able to play him in the upcoming act. The new act is set to release on the 4th of November.

The only other leak for Deadeye was found on the release of the 3.08 patch. There some files named “Deadeye” were found.

Teaser can be found on Fracture pic.twitter.com/e8PZZe5SVs — Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) October 19, 2021

However, with this teaser, the Valorant community is looking forward to the release of the agent. As Valorant did not release a new agent during this Act, the players have some upcoming content to look forward to.