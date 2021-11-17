StreamLabs proved themselves to be the next capitalist. Pokimane flames Streamlabs on Twitter over trademark filings on OBS brainchild.

Viewership on Twitch reached new heights in 2015. The audience base has been improving since then. And so are the need for tools.

Among all of them, OBS stands out for originality. Free and robust since 2012, they have helped countless people realise their dreams. And all of that is about to change.

In light of the Streamlabs drama, Pokimane has threatened to end her relationship if the issues with Lightstream and OBS are not resolved W pic.twitter.com/DP1AfP8qbr — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) November 17, 2021

Streamlabs was founded in 2014 as a competitor to OBS. The selling point is the ease of Streaming setup. But with Lightstream getting added to the mix, Streamlabs is getting sweaty.

What caused Pokimane flame Streamlabs?

streamlabs better resolve this entire thread of issues or i’ll be asking them to take my face off the platform + look to use another donation service. https://t.co/jfJoxIvc0y — imane 💜 (@imane) November 17, 2021

Pokimane is one of the most popular females on Twitch. Drawing in an average of 650000 views per stream. She has over 8.4 million followers.

Pokimane is the brand ambassador of Streamlabs, since circa 2019. 2020 saw massive growth in Gaming viewership online. Business is booming.

Streamlabs have committed the “cardinal sin“. They trademarked the “Streamlabs OBS” name while copying the entire UI and HUD ?!!

🤡 Hey, can I copy your homework? ▽ Yeah, just change it up a bit so it’s not obvious you copied. 🤡 Bet. pic.twitter.com/xODY5uDZeP — Lightstream (@Lightstream) November 16, 2021

Who did they copy? It is Lightstream, the next big thing for streamers.

So what is Lightstream? It is a Cloud Stream-setup for all streaming platforms.

Lightstream and OBS vs Streamlabs?

Lightstream is one step ahead of everyone with their idea. Everything that Streamlab offers, but through Cloud Platform. No hassle for hardware.

OBS on the other is the granddaddy, but robust, simple and feature-rich. Streamlabs is providing services for viewer interactions.

Encroaching on business territory might be fine. But, copying and trying to brute force into the competition will cause backlashes.

Near the launch of SLOBS, @streamlabs reached out to us about using the OBS name. We kindly asked them not to. They did so anyway and followed up by filing a trademark We’ve tried to sort this out in private and they have been uncooperative at every turnhttps://t.co/r1eXr3VxcJ — OBS (@OBSProject) November 17, 2021

People do not like change. Masses do not like a low blow even more.

OBS devs had respectfully demanded Streamlabs to avert from SL OBS name. But, alas.

Streamlabs now have announced their product, a doppelganger of Lightstream Studios. Questionable.

Streamlabs Studio brings web-based Twitch streaming to Xboxhttps://t.co/UPRHOcUbPc — Eurogamer (@eurogamer) November 16, 2021

So, will there be a rebellion against Streamlabs?

We made a mistake. Text on the landing page was placeholder text that went into production by error. This is our fault. We removed the text as soon as we found out. Our intended version is now live. Lightstream team is great and we’ve reached out directly to them to apologize. — Streamlabs (@streamlabs) November 16, 2021

Quite a few Twitch celebrities other than Pokimane have taken interest in the issue. Hasanabi is one of the many.

Hasanabi too has demanded Streamlabs to fix this problem. An imminent media meltdown is coming. It is utter disrespect on the part of Streamlabs.

i will never use @streamlabs again if they don’t immediately resolve this matter. https://t.co/bkLYEbTqZ0 — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) November 17, 2021

They are trying to bully two pioneering companies into submission. As a result, this unethical approach is backfiring.

But, how is Streamlabs going to fix this? Is Pokimane Streamlabs OBS collab coming to a close?

The only solution is to dissolve the idea completely. Eventually, lawsuits against SL OBS may be happening.

Just **remoted** into my gaming pc from work to do this. Shame on you ⁦@streamlabs⁩ plagiarism is never okay. #slobs pic.twitter.com/xZ3IEH86te — James MacLeod (@jmac_digital) November 17, 2021

