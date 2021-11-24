Valorant Champions Broadcast Drops: How to acquire the Champions Gun Buddy and Spray

Apart from the entertainment, Riot is also providing us with goodies for watching Champions through Valorant Champions Broadcast Drops.

Valorant Champions is about to start in a week. We are sure everyone is excited to watch their favourite team compete against the best of the best. In fact, this being the biggest tournament for Valorant.

Riot has decided to gift the audience while streaming Valorant Champions. These gifts will be given to all the viewers who tune in to watch Valorant Champions on any of the mentioned streaming platforms:

How to link your accounts for Valorant Champions Broadcast Drops

To receive drops you have to link your streaming platform to Riot games. You can do that by following the below steps:

Twitch

On twitch, home page click on your profile picture and go to the settings

In your settings go to connections

In connections look for Riot Games and click on connect

There, it will ask you to log into your riot account

And you are done; now, all you have to do is sit back, relax, and enjoy Valorant Champions

For more information Visit Twitch Account Settings.

Youtube

Sign in to your YouTube account.

Go to your Account (probably your face and/or spicy meme in the upper right-hand corner) and select Settings .

. Under Connected Accounts , find Riot Games

, find Riot Games Click CONNECT for the type of account you’d like to connect.

for the type of account you’d like to connect. Sign in to your Riot Account.

AfreecaTV

To link your account to Riot follow the steps on AfreecaTV.

The drops which you will receive for watching Champions are undermentioned.

The Champions Spray and The Gun Buddy

The Champions Spray

To obtain the Champions spray tune into Valorant’s Champions stream anytime between the 1st to 11th of December.

The Champions Gun Buddy

The Valorant Champions will only be available on the 12th of December. Hence, it marks the Finals for Valorant Champions 2021. So, to get the red champions gun buddy, tune into the finals of the champions on 12th December starting at 9:30 am PT.