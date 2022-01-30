CSGO BLAST Premier Spring Groups: Day 3 overview and predictions.

The scrims for Group C start today. What to look out for on Day 3 of CSGO BLAST Premier Spring Groups?

Day 2 was a major upset in pro-CSGO. A 56th ranked team on the world leaderboard dominated a 1st seed team. What a day!

Both MIBR and Astralis performed off the rails. On the other hand, OG performed exceptionally well.

Though, the more important question is, can NA CSGO redeem itself? Or will NA suffer heartbreak again?

NaVi finished 4th from Group B after losing to MIBR and Astralis.

Updated tournament overview 💥 Status is: We can't wait for group C to start#BLASTPremier



Team Vitality is looking for a major breakthrough. But, losing to NaVi multiple times in 2021 changed the team dynamics.

Shox and XTQZZZ left. Zywoo will be looking to dominate the championships from the get-go. But, the new teammates and strategies might pose some issues.

The NA dream team plays its first match today. Auitmatic’s returned and Stewi2k and RUSH joined over.

EG could not have found a better time to sign a roster. But, the looming question is, is it enough? Will NA CSGO return to the frontlines?

OG CSGO topped the group yesterday at BLAST Premier spring Groups.

Karrigan and Twistzz too are looking for the big break. Since the losses in 2018, FaZe Clan did not recover.

Even they start off well, they underperform or get dominated in later stages of the tourney. Hopefully, ropz signing proves to be fruitful.

7 good reasons to watch #BLASTPremier all day; – Vitality debut with the Danes 🇫🇷

– FaZe debut with super signing ropz 🇪🇪

– Team Liquid debut w/ Shox n oSee 🇺🇸

– EG debut w/ stew, Rush & Auti 🇺🇸

– FaZe vs EG? Boston Nightmares 🇺🇸

– Stew vs Liquid? 🇺🇸

– Shox vs Vitality 🇫🇷

Nitr0 returned to Team Liquid, only to see Stewie2k leave. NA Esports is really unstable. Shox joined over from Team Vitality.

Team Liquid suffered quite a lot in 2020 and 2021. But, can their IGL’s return change anything?

As it stands, Group B should look like this at the end of the day:

We expect absolutely close matches on Day 3 of CSGO BLAST Premier Spring Groups. The real matches start next week in the Spring Gauntlet.

Matches for GroupC /Day 3 start at 3 PM CET. You can watch the matches on the official BLAST Premier Twitch Stream. Today is the day NA CSGO makes a point.

