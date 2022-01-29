Schedule, format and predictions for Dota 2 Champions League Season 7.

As the DPC Winter Tour qualifiers end, the Dota 2 Champions League starts. Season 7 hosts 17 invited teams.

Dota 2 Champions League started on 24th January. There is quite a while until the DPC Regional Finals in the 6 regions.

Open qualifiers ended on January 22nd. As the main event rages on, 17 teams from Europe and CIS duke it out for $50000 prize pool.

There are no DPC points for this tourney. Undermentioned are the details and predictions for Dota 2 Champions League Season 7.

Teams to look out for in Dota 2 Champions League Season 7

Team Tickles: Team Tickles have proven against all odds their might in the DPC. In over 8 weeks of Winter qualifiers, they have finished 2nd on the table. Considering their performance, they should finish at the top.

HellRaisers: HellRaisers are quite a strong roster. Except, they have performed quite poorly throughout the season. Stats wise, we expect them to finish second as the championship proceeds.

NaVi: NaVi has found their winning ways back. But, there is much to work on the skill gap against the top teams. Yet, their experience makes them formidable opponents.

Format

Participants Seventeen invited teams One team from an open qualifier Thirteen teams seeded into the group stage Four Teams seeded into the playoffs stage



That’s all for today! All matches ended with a 0:2 score 🤠👊 pic.twitter.com/tRmHrohj8t — EPICENTER | DPC & D2CL (@epicentergg) January 28, 2022

Group Stage – January 24th – February 6th, 2022 Two groups of seven teams each Single round-robin All matches are Bo3 Top two teams of each group advance to the upper bracket of the playoffs 3rd and 4th place teams of each group advance to the lower bracket of the playoffs The remaining teams are eliminated Tiebreaker rules: If one or more of the tied teams should be eliminated – Bo1 tiebreaker matches will be played till the tie is broken If two or more teams have an equal amount of points, the final standings will be ruled based on the following priority: Number of matches won 2:0 Maps difference The sum of series wins for all of the teams that tied teams beat Head-to-head result

–

Before today’s matches, let’s take a look at the Winline D2CL standings 👀 pic.twitter.com/vGW26UCLjs — EPICENTER | DPC & D2CL (@epicentergg) January 28, 2022

Playoffs – February 8th – February 16th, 2022 Double-elimination bracket All matches except Grand Final are Bo3 Grand Final is Bo5

–

Prize Pool

С ликипедией все могут, а попробуйте следить за #D2CL без этого ресурса… 🤔 целый квест получится ☝️ pic.twitter.com/N6au0Baeoq — Поддубный Юрий (@Poddubniy161) January 25, 2022



$50,000 USD is spread among the teams as seen below:

Place $ USD Team 1st $20,000 TBD 2nd $10,000 TBD 3rd $7,000 TBD 4th $3,500 TBD 5th-6th $2,500 TBD TBD 7th-8th $1,000 TBD TBD 9th-12th $500 TBD TBD

You can watch the matches in English here and in Russian here.