Schedule, format and predictions for Dota 2 Champions League Season 7.

As the DPC Winter Tour qualifiers end, the Dota 2 Champions League starts. Season 7 hosts 17 invited teams.
Dota 2 Champions League started on 24th January. There is quite a while until the DPC Regional Finals in the 6 regions.
Open qualifiers ended on January 22nd. As the main event rages on, 17 teams from Europe and CIS duke it out for $50000 prize pool.
There are no DPC points for this tourney. Undermentioned are the details and predictions for Dota 2 Champions League Season 7.
Teams to look out for in Dota 2 Champions League Season 7
That’s all for today! All matches ended with a 0:2 score 🤠👊 pic.twitter.com/tRmHrohj8t
— EPICENTER | DPC & D2CL (@epicentergg) January 28, 2022
Team Tickles: Team Tickles have proven against all odds their might in the DPC. In over 8 weeks of Winter qualifiers, they have finished 2nd on the table. Considering their performance, they should finish at the top.
HellRaisers: HellRaisers are quite a strong roster. Except, they have performed quite poorly throughout the season. Stats wise, we expect them to finish second as the championship proceeds.
NaVi: NaVi has found their winning ways back. But, there is much to work on the skill gap against the top teams. Yet, their experience makes them formidable opponents.
Format
- Participants
- Seventeen invited teams
- One team from an open qualifier
- Thirteen teams seeded into the group stage
- Four Teams seeded into the playoffs stage
- Group Stage – January 24th – February 6th, 2022
- Two groups of seven teams each
- Single round-robin
- All matches are Bo3
- Top two teams of each group advance to the upper bracket of the playoffs
- 3rd and 4th place teams of each group advance to the lower bracket of the playoffs
- The remaining teams are eliminated
- Tiebreaker rules:
-
- If one or more of the tied teams should be eliminated – Bo1 tiebreaker matches will be played till the tie is broken
- If two or more teams have an equal amount of points, the final standings will be ruled based on the following priority:
- Number of matches won 2:0
- Maps difference
- The sum of series wins for all of the teams that tied teams beat
- Head-to-head result
Before today’s matches, let’s take a look at the Winline D2CL standings 👀 pic.twitter.com/vGW26UCLjs
— EPICENTER | DPC & D2CL (@epicentergg) January 28, 2022
- Playoffs – February 8th – February 16th, 2022
- Double-elimination bracket
- All matches except Grand Final are Bo3
- Grand Final is Bo5
Prize Pool
С ликипедией все могут, а попробуйте следить за #D2CL без этого ресурса… 🤔 целый квест получится ☝️ pic.twitter.com/N6au0Baeoq
— Поддубный Юрий (@Poddubniy161) January 25, 2022
$50,000 USD is spread among the teams as seen below:
|Place
|$ USD
|Team
|1st
|$20,000
|TBD
|2nd
|$10,000
|TBD
|3rd
|$7,000
|TBD
|4th
|$3,500
|TBD
|5th-6th
|$2,500
|TBD
|TBD
|7th-8th
|$1,000
|TBD
|TBD
|9th-12th
|$500
|TBD
|TBD
You can watch the matches in English here and in Russian here.