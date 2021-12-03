FaZe Clan looking to make a new Valorant roster around Babybay as sources state new players being trialed.

North American Organisation Faze Clan is pushing towards making a new team with Babybay at its core. Sources have stated Faze Clan practising with new players for the active Valorant roster.

Faze Clan receives a lot of love from the North American fans. Yet, for all their might they could not make the cut for the Valorant Champions 2021.

They lost out to Sentinels and Cloud 9 for the NA seats. Woes continued as players started to leave for other teams.

Hence, a fresh roster is needed to make a mark in Valorant Esports. Here is what we could gather.

What is causing this inconvenience? Why now?

FaZe Clan had high hopes this season when the Valorant Champions Tour 2021. They could not make it past the knockouts when it mattered the most.

Sentinels right now hold the top seed in NA. Hence, Faze Clan decided to introduce new members to the team.

Andrej “Babybay” Francisty has been trying to pull the team together since he joined the FaZe Clan. But, ZachaReee, Corey and BabyJ left while, JasonR was exiled.

Sources: FaZe Clan has practiced with four new players and will likely build around Babybay. ZachaREEE will trial for other teams, Corey has signed with TSM. FaZe Clan has also expressed interest in an academy team. Read via @Upcomer: https://t.co/yB4BkkiS5z — George Geddes (@GeorgeCGed) November 30, 2021

Babybay right now is the only active member in Faze Clan Valorant roster. ZachaREEE will trial for other teams, Corey has signed with TSM.

So what’s in store for dor Babybay in FaZe Clan?

Babybay plays the role of entry fragger in FaZe clan. IGL and other members are right now missing. Even though stand-ins were brought, it was not much help.

Andrej “Babybay” is a retired Overwatch player out of the USA. At, 26 years he is still driven. He has a unique aggressive playstyle, honed from Overwatch days.

Even though Rawkus left for Sentinels for obvious reasons, Babybay has stayed. And next year, the brew just might be right.

babybay said they trialing dicey and also have a list of igls they will be trialing. He said he never wants to play without an igl again:p — Whitt (@Whitt___) November 30, 2021

Most recently, the four new players that practised with FaZe Clan are Immortals player Andrew “ShoT_UP” Orlowski, former Luminosity Gaming player Diondre “YaBoiDre” Bond, Built by Gamers player Jake “POACH” Brumleve and Ghost Gaming player Dajon “chase” Lopez, according to multiple sources. None of these players is signed to FaZe Clan at the moment and are free to explore other options as well.

As a result, fingers crossed for the Faze Clan’s announcement of a new roster. Hopefully, FaZe Clan Babybay finds his footing next tour.

Do visit him on Twitch handle – a_babybay.

we on again https://t.co/fEv3HUByuE — FaZe babybay (@KING_BABYBAY) December 1, 2021

