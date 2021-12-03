ESports

FaZe Clan looking to make a new Valorant roster around Babybay as sources state new players being trialed.

babybay at core of faze clan new roster
ch33n1 L4NC3L077

•NFT aficionado •E-sports fanatic •Indie GameDev

Previous Article
"Draymond Green may not have the prettiest game but he is highly skilled": Klay Thompson reflects on playing with the former DOPY for a decade
Next Article
NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight vs Utah Jazz? Boston Celtics release hamstring injury report
E-Sports Latest News
babybay at core of faze clan new roster
FaZe Clan looking to make a new Valorant roster around Babybay as sources state new players being trialed.

North American Organisation Faze Clan is pushing towards making a new team with Babybay at…