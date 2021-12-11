Valorant Champions Semifinals Schedule and Live Streaming : When and Where to Watch Valorant Champions Semifinals

After a series of very hard-fought battles, 4 teams are left in the fight for the Champions Crown. Take a look at the Valorant Champions Semifinals Schedule for their road to finals.

With Day 9 of Valorant Champions coming to an end, we were forced to shed some tears. As after losing fan-favourite teams such as Fnatic and Cloud9(Last hope for NA).

However, the result made a statement that anything is possible in the Valorant Competitive scene. Here are some of the highlights for the Day 9 of The Champions.

Day 9 was the final day of Quarterfinals! Here’s what you missed. #VALORANTChampions pic.twitter.com/pArDiZ4hhj — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) December 10, 2021

And now, 4 teams are left standing for the title of “World Champions 2021” – Team Liquid, Acend, Gambit Esports, and Kru Esports. The question remains, will EMEA continue its dominance or will LATAM shock everyone?

Valorant Champions Semifinals Schedule

Our Semifinalists are officially locked in!#VALORANTChampions resumes Saturday, December 11th. pic.twitter.com/Rdznu9f5Ic — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) December 10, 2021

Match 1: Team Liquid Vs Acend

The semi-finals will kick off with Europe’s Kings fighting for their spot in Champions Finals. To be honest, Team Liquid has not lost a single match since their addition of Nivera.

So, will the brother buff work today, or will Cned prove them wrong?

Timings for the match are:

9:00 AM PDT

10.30 PM IST

1:00 AM JST

Match 2: Gambit Esports Vs KRU Esports

All KRU has done in this tournament is surprise everyone by uprooting to-be Champions. First, they upset Sentinelsby eliminating them in groups.

Then, they showed the same reception to Fnatic, elimination. Will KRU continue its form and dethrone the Masters 3 Berlin Champions or will Gambit continue dominating?

Timings for the match are:

12:00 PM PDT

1:30 AM IST

4:00 AM JST

Where to watch Champions Semifinals

There are a lot of options to watch the Valorant Champions live. The official channels for The Champions 2021 by Valorant are:

Also, Riot has allowed a lot of the fan-favourite streamers to host a watch party for Valorant Champions.

S0, if you don’t want to watch the official stream, you also have the option to watch-party with some big names such as:

The streams will start at 6:00 Am PDT and all the official streams will start around the same time. So, get your popcorn ready.