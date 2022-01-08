Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Battle Pass: New skin sets, Karambit melee, Exciting player cards, Sprays and Gun Buddies

With Valorant’s New Act about to release in the coming week, we get to take a look at the Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Battle Pass skins.

Valornat’s new Act is about to drop, and with the new act, we get to meet a new Agent “Neon“. Apart from this, the new act introduces us to a new Battle Pass.

In each Act’s battle-pass, players can get skins for 75% of the weapons, at the low cost of 1000 Valorant Points. Each battle pass always houses a different but new variety of melee skin. With this season’s BP having a karambit.

Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Battle Pass Skins

Each act’s Battle-pass has three sets of weapon skins. And the new skin sets for next season are:

Velocity

Velocity is the main focus for the battle-pass, which consists of 4 variants. This skin set has the following weapon’s skins:

Specter

Shorty

Bulldog

Phantom

Level 100 Melee Skin

This act’s melee is a karambit. It follows the skin design of the Velocity skin set. It consists of 4 variants. Also, the melee feels a lot like the CS: Go karambit, which can be a nostalgic moment for some.

Hydrodip



Hydrodip has a vibrant design with the theme of flowing water. This set has the following weapon skins:

Frenzy

Bucky

Guardian

Juge

Schema

Schema is a skin set on the dark side. This set host’s the following weapon skins:

Vandel

Odin

Sherrif

Stinger

Gunbuddies

Player Cards

Sprays

This battle pass will be released along with the new season, which is supposed to go live on the 12th of January 2022.