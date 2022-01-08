ESports

Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Battle Pass: New skin sets, Karambit melee, Exciting player cards, Sprays and Gun Buddies

Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Battle Pass
Tanmaiy Reddy

Previous Article
Valorant Patch Notes 4.0 : Take a look at Everything new and improved for Episode 4 Act 1
Next Article
"We've seen that with Red Bull and Mercedes" - Renault set a timeline for returning to the top of the podium with Alpine
E-Sports Latest News
Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Battle Pass
Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Battle Pass: New skin sets, Karambit melee, Exciting player cards, Sprays and Gun Buddies

With Valorant’s New Act about to release in the coming week, we get to take…