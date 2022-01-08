Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Battle Pass: New skin sets, Karambit melee, Exciting player cards, Sprays and Gun Buddies

With Valorant’s New Act about to release in the coming week, we get to take a look at the Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Battle Pass skins.
Valornat’s new Act is about to drop, and with the new act, we get to meet a new Agent “Neon“. Apart from this, the new act introduces us to a new Battle Pass.
In each Act’s battle-pass, players can get skins for 75% of the weapons, at the low cost of 1000 Valorant Points. Each battle pass always houses a different but new variety of melee skin. With this season’s BP having a karambit.
Also Read: Valorant Neon Abilities and Visuals: Valorant’s new agent ultimate ability looks insane showcasing a combination of Jett’s knives and a sprint/ slide combo
Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Battle Pass Skins
Each act’s Battle-pass has three sets of weapon skins. And the new skin sets for next season are:
Velocity
EP4 Battlepass: Velocity | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/oKFxVswIm8
— Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) January 7, 2022
Velocity is the main focus for the battle-pass, which consists of 4 variants. This skin set has the following weapon’s skins:
- Specter
- Shorty
- Bulldog
- Phantom
Level 100 Melee Skin
EP4 Battlepass Karambit | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/GILmsRj9Kw
— Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) January 7, 2022
This act’s melee is a karambit. It follows the skin design of the Velocity skin set. It consists of 4 variants. Also, the melee feels a lot like the CS: Go karambit, which can be a nostalgic moment for some.
Hydrodip
EP4 Battlepass: Hydrodip | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/0Dq29ouKvm
— Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) January 7, 2022
Hydrodip has a vibrant design with the theme of flowing water. This set has the following weapon skins:
- Frenzy
- Bucky
- Guardian
- Juge
Also Read: Valorant Map changes: Breeze and Bind. New Meta: Disruption?
Schema
EP4 Battlepass: Schema | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/Kz26NszL5f
— Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) January 7, 2022
Schema is a skin set on the dark side. This set host’s the following weapon skins:
- Vandel
- Odin
- Sherrif
- Stinger
Gunbuddies
Player Cards
Sprays
This battle pass will be released along with the new season, which is supposed to go live on the 12th of January 2022.