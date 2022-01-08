Valorant Map changes: Breeze and Bind. New Meta: Disruption?

Valorant added massive map changes to Breeze and Bind as VCT 2022 is soon about to start. Will the meta shift significantly?

Valorant is one of the most played FPS on PC. More so, because of the ESports significance attached to it.

For a long time, CSGO was the only staple available. After an explosive 2021, Act 4 starts with the addition of an agent and significant changes to two maps.

The major changes to the two maps are discussed below. Let us discuss and analyse the changes to Bind and Breeze.

Map changes made to Valorant Breeze.

Map Changes | #VALORANT – Multiple crates on Fracture, Icebox, Haven, Bind, and Ascent are no longer pennable. pic.twitter.com/S2dLGNjVEy — Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) September 21, 2021

A side Changes: The first changes have been made to the cave section looking into bombSite. This is major. Boxes have been added to the passageway and the doorway has been changed. This allows for a 50-50 firefight situation.

The bomb site has been changed too. The platforms have been removed around the pyramids. The water level has been improved and metal walls are not penetrable anymore. But, the corner section is thin enough to penetrate.

The addition of the orange crate overlooking the A-Site is the most major change to the map.

B side Changes: The B Bombsite has undergone some significant changes. Stone crates have been added, which are not spammable. This creates an opportunity for a new plant site.

New walls have been added. This gives more options for defenders with certain elevated angles. Also, enables attackers in certain scenarios.

A lot of players will find the map changes ascertaining. Hopefully, it creates a more balanced scenario for both sides.

Changes made to Valorant Bind.

The Box near the TP door on the way to Bombsite A has been adjusted. Hence, this gives attackers a bit of upper hand with more workable angles.

Though the change is singular, it is massive. A platform has been also added around the corner.

More balanced changes for maps are expected in near future.

Also, there are some substantial changes to crates and boxes on all maps. Now, boxes have changed penetration values making a lot of them unspammable.

That is all the map changes on Breeze and Bind in the opening week of Act 4.