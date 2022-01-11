Valorant Skins/ Premium Content For Episode 4: Widejoy, Origin of Protocol, Upcoming events and more

Valorant Episode 4 Skin and Premium Contents : Before the new Episode begins tonight. The Valorant Skins/ Premium Content Team got together to tell us about upcoming features and events.

With the valorant episode 3 ending soon we got the chance to look at the future of Valorant. As the Valorant Premium content team gave us a sneak peek into the back story of the upcoming skins. And a peek at the upcoming events.

After today’s update for Episode 4, we will get to see the Protocol bundle, New battle pass, and more.

The Valorant Developers who joined us were Preeti Khanolker producer for Valorant and Sean Marino the Art Lead.

Valorant Skins/ Premium Content For Episode 4

The story Behind Protocol Collection

The idea for Protocol came up in 2019(I know that a long time ago). When someone said that they wanted a skin that transforms. And the idea grew into some big and with the release of other skins, this collection got more changes. And now after all this time, it will be available for us to buy. For a huge price of course. As it can transform, has 4 varients, an awesome finisher, and 60 voice lines.

Widejoy

The wide joy started out as a glitch that is still in the game. And according to what Preeti said, the glitch is still not resolved so we will still see it in-game at the launch of EP.4.

Upcoming Skin Collection

Valorant devs want to have skins that represent valorant lore. So some of the upcoming collections or bundles will have valorant lore> Which will be fun to use.

Places to look for teasers

Valorant’s Producer Preeti said that we can find teasers in three places:

Maps

Battle pass

Valorant Leaks (not always right)

Upcoming Themed content

The devs didn’t go into details, but we will get to see some themed content soon. So maybe for Valentine’s week or any other upcoming holidays, we will get to see some new events.