Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 BattlePass: New skin sets, Striker melee, Exciting player cards, Sprays and Gun Buddies

With Valorant’s New Act about to release in the coming week, we get to take a look at the Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 Battlepass skins.
Valornat’s new Act is about to drop, and with the new act, we get to a lot of changes in agents, maps, and overall gameplay. Apart from this, the new act introduces us to a whole new Battle Pass.
In each Act’s battle-pass, players can get skins for 75% of the weapons, at the low cost of 1000 Valorant Points. Each battle pass always houses a different but new variety of melee skin. With this season’s BP having a Knife as a melee.
Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 Battlepass Skins
Each act’s Battle-pass has three sets of weapon skins. And the new skin sets for next season are:
Striker
Striker is the main focus of the battle-pass, which consists of 4 variants. This skin set has the following weapon skins:
- Specter
- Classic
- Bulldog
- Operator
Level 100 Melee Skin
This act’s melee is a Knife. It follows the skin design of the Striker skin set. It consists of 4 variants. Also, the melee kind of resembles the Glitchpop knife. To be honest, it looks like a long-lost cosine of the Glitchpop knife but seems fun to use nonetheless.
Divine Swine
Divine Swine has a vibrant design with the theme of changing colors based on Day/Night cycles. This set has the following weapon skins:
- Frenzy
- Marshall
- Aris
- Judge
Bane
Bane is a skin set on the dark side. This set host’s the following weapon skins:
- Vandal
- Odin
- Ghost
- Stinger
This battle pass will be released along with the new season, which is supposed to go live on the 1st of March 2022.