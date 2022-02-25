Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 BattlePass: New skin sets, Striker melee, Exciting player cards, Sprays and Gun Buddies

With Valorant’s New Act about to release in the coming week, we get to take a look at the Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 Battlepass skins.

Valornat’s new Act is about to drop, and with the new act, we get to a lot of changes in agents, maps, and overall gameplay. Apart from this, the new act introduces us to a whole new Battle Pass.

In each Act’s battle-pass, players can get skins for 75% of the weapons, at the low cost of 1000 Valorant Points. Each battle pass always houses a different but new variety of melee skin. With this season’s BP having a Knife as a melee.

Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 Battlepass Skins

Each act’s Battle-pass has three sets of weapon skins. And the new skin sets for next season are:

Striker

Striker is the main focus of the battle-pass, which consists of 4 variants. This skin set has the following weapon skins:

Specter

Classic

Bulldog

Operator

Level 100 Melee Skin

This act’s melee is a Knife. It follows the skin design of the Striker skin set. It consists of 4 variants. Also, the melee kind of resembles the Glitchpop knife. To be honest, it looks like a long-lost cosine of the Glitchpop knife but seems fun to use nonetheless.

Divine Swine

Divine Swine has a vibrant design with the theme of changing colors based on Day/Night cycles. This set has the following weapon skins:

Frenzy

Marshall

Aris

Judge

Bane

Bane is a skin set on the dark side. This set host’s the following weapon skins:

Vandal

Odin

Ghost

Stinger

This battle pass will be released along with the new season, which is supposed to go live on the 1st of March 2022.