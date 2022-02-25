“Imo reduce phantom bullet count” : Sentinels TenZ talks about about how easy it is to use the Phantom

Phantom V/S Vandal has always been one of the biggest debates in VALORANT. Now even TenZ has tweeted suggesting some major changes to the Phantom.

Ever since the Beta launch of VALORANT, the most consistent guns have been the Vandal and Phantom. With both guns never having a change in price or no changes in the guns mechanics. Statistically, it indicates that the Vandal is more popular among players and even professionals. Moreover, it is a very slight difference because the Phantom certainly has its advantages over the Vandal too.

Recently, one of the biggest names in VALORANT, TenZ tweeted about the Phantom. He spoke about how easy it is to spray fire with the Phantom and get “free kills”. He even suggested reducing bullet count.

Imo reduce phantom bullet count, watching/playing games feel so much more boring when people just spam their full 30 bullet clip for free without being punished and get lucky kills. Trying to live in a vandal meta so obviously some bias there 😅 — TenZ (@TenZOfficial) February 25, 2022

Also read: 100 Thieves vs TSM FTX: Team Solo Mid defeats 100 Thieves in the Knights Gauntlet Finals

Reaction by fans and players to TenZ

When the God of Aim from one of the top VALORANT eSports organisations makes such a bold statement, the fans listen. He spoke about the spray advantage the Phantom has over the Vandal. He even went went onto suggest a major change such as reducing bullet count in the Phantom ammo clip.

Many fans just agreed with him blindly because Tyson has much more knowledge about the game comparatively.

Hey tenz man I don’t know how this affects gameplay at all because I’m hard stuck silver 3 but im gonna agree with you cause you’re a good dude — NiceWigg (@NiceWigg) February 25, 2022

Whereas TenZ’s teammates, Zombs completely disagreed with him and even trolled him in the comments.

What do you think about the Vandal VS the Phantom?

Also read: “Oh, you tried going for it?”: What happens when Shahzam and Tenz both try to insta lock Jett