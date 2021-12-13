Valorant Champions 2021: ACEND wins it all to claim the title of the “Valorant Champions” 2021.

ACEND Club are your new Valorant Champions, rather the first-ever Valorant Champions. They have against all odds beat the best to prove underdogs do pack a punch.

Valorant Champions 2021 brought new pro teams and regions into the picture. The tournament is a story of how a little known team defeated the best of the best.

ACEND were underdogs. But, they finished behind GAMBIT in EMEA in circuit points. Yet, the performance they put up is incomparable.

Missed our epic #VALORANTChampions Finals Ceremony? Relive the entire performance here: https://t.co/m0eNEdIiIX pic.twitter.com/veQUiDZCtf — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) December 12, 2021

ACEND Club is the only team in Esports history with three 2-0 victories, back to back. They decimated opponents left and right to claim what they owe.

ACEND- A new Chapter begins in Valorant.

"Acend VALORANNT Champions poster" @AcendClub Can Acend be the champion on VALORANT Champions? pic.twitter.com/OuEWEnw1m7 — sheng (@shengvisualEN) November 28, 2021

Acend is a European esports organization that entered VALORANT on March 10th, 2021. The team was established in VALORANT with the remnants Raise Your Edge Gaming.

They quickly rose to the top of European competition. By winning multiple regional titles, they started to make themselves visible.

The roster consisted of BONECOLD, cNed, Kiles, koldamenta and starxo. Nbs acted as the team coach. The team formerly played as Don’t Even Ask before being picked up by Raise Your Edge.

ACEND qualified to Masters 1 as Raise Your Edge but, played under the new flag. Though there were difficulties, they ultimately managed to win the event.

Their success is accredited to their aggressive style. It is spearheaded by prodigy cNed and backed by a strong support cast, both in-game and in real life.

The struggle and baby steps. The ascend for ACEND.

The qualifiers to Masters: Reykjavík were a disappointment. However, Acend was eliminated by Team Vitality and Ninjas in Pyjamas.

They utilised the downtime as an opportunity to reset and rebuild. ACEND traded koldamenta to G2 Esports in exchange for zeek.

Rumours gave an indication of an unstoppable team. And true to that, they won LVP Rising #2 with relative ease.

Masters: Berlin qualification was hyped since ACEND could not attend. But, that card played right into their hands as they prepped for the Valorant Champions.

The final frontier for ACEND. The Valorant Champions 2021.



ACEND started off Groups with a 2-1. But, the next three matches were insane. The best of the underdogs is unstoppable.

And now, even Gambit, the EMEA kings, is defeated. Also, the matches were close and personal between both teams.

Tooth and nail for every round. Though, NAts was off the rails in the Grand Finals starting from minute 1.

NAts is one of the best Carries in the Valorant pro circuit. ACS of 245 though, was not a saving grace enough for Gambit.

You gave us some of the greatest matches this year. Your achievements will be etched in history. Thank you and see you next year @GambitEsports. #VALORANTChampions pic.twitter.com/2xtYBN3dT1 — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) December 12, 2021

The Final Tribulation: Gambit Esports.

Gambit had a chance in Map 4, to close the match up. ACEND forced the veterans into overtime and saved themselves from a 3-1 loss.

After round 4, the score was tied 2-2 with momentum on ACEND’s side. CNed and D3ffo duked it out pretty hard.

But, eventually, when the dust settled, ACEND beat Gambit 13-8 in Map 5. ACEND are your Valorant Champions 2021.

2021 has truly been the year of the underdogs. As a result, we expect significant changes in Esports lineups of most major teams in the coming weeks.

Championship runs like this are rare, oftentimes neigh impossible. But, a general trend arises and it is visible.

Valorant is a team game. Hence, we cannot bank on a single player. Times do change a lot quite quickly.

