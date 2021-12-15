Valorant Champions Tour 2022 Oceania: LPL announces Valorant Oceania Tour 2022 with APAC pathway to Masters events

Valorant Champions Oceania Tour 2022, with its potential schedule and format, was announced by LPL. This time around, teams from Oceania will follow the APAC pathway to Masters.

LPL, in conjunction with Riot X Valorant, has announced the preliminary details about VCT 2022 Oceania. Last time, Oceania teams lost out on any chance to qualify for the Valorant Champions.

2022 Oceania Tour looks to change that. More importantly, there are more opportunities for the regional teams and players of course.

Also read: Valorant Champions ACEND 2021: ACEND wins it all to claim the title of the “Valorant Champions” 2021.

The Valorant Oceania Tour for 2022, VOT for short, brings some lucrative tournaments. Hence, it provides more opportunities and exposure to international markets.

Let’s delve into the announced format and schedule for the VOT 2022, as stated by LetsPlay.Live.

The Changes in the Valorant Oceania Tour 2022.

It’s back. VALORANT Oceania Tour returns for 2022 – in partnership with @riotgames 💰 $80,000 AUD Prize Pool

✈ Path to APAC Playoffs

🌏 Open to players in Oceania 📝 Registrations are NOW OPEN

🔗 Learn more: https://t.co/7kOOIqNFNY#VOT | @PlayVALORANT pic.twitter.com/b6xzt0wu0E — LPL Valorant (@LPL_VALORANT) December 15, 2021

LetsPlay.Live announced changes in accordance with Valorat Champions Tour 2022. The Global Valorant eSports format is revised.

2022 will host Three Tournaments instead of the two in 2021. However, the teams from Oceania qualifies for the Masters through APAC.

Last year, Oceania-based teams were supposed to take part in NA LCQ. But, they eventually missed out on the LCQ, as well as circuit points.

On top of that, Oceanic teams now have a chance to qualify for the two Masters events in 2022. The APAC Playoffs are the deciders for Masters held at the end of each VCT stage.

Also read: Valorant to CSGO: nitr0 ‘s transfer to Team Liquid CSGO roster finalized.

Prizes & Points:

2022 VALORANT Oceania Tour – Prize Pool:

First Place Second Place Third Place Fourth Place Fifth Place Sixth Place Seventh Place Eighth Place Total $9000 $5000 $3500 $2500 $1500 $1500 $1000 $1000 $25000

VALORANT Oceania Tour – Stage 1 Points

First Place Second Place Third Place Fourth Place Fifth Place Sixth Place Seventh Place Eighth Place 10

Points 8

Points 6

Points 5

Points 4

Points 3

Points 2

Points 1

Point

VALORANT Oceania Tour – Stage 2 Points

First Place Second Place Third Place Fourth Place Fifth Place Sixth Place Seventh Place Eighth Place 14

Points 12

Points 10

Points 8

Points 6

Points 4

Points 3

Points 2

Points

Also read: CSGO prodigy m0NESY is confirmed to transfer to G2 Esports from NaVi Junior.

The Championship Tour details and Schedule for Stage 1.

New month, new season, new look! ✨ 🇦🇺 @lpl_play is now @LPL_AUS – your hub for Australian tournaments, giveaways, events, announcements and more. Introducing our new channel @LPL_NZ 🇳🇿 — and don’t worry, all of our game pages will stay active + relevant! — LPL Australia (@LPL_AUS) November 30, 2021

Valorant Champions Tour Oceania 2022 details were announced. Furthermore, the current format will be followed for all the stages.

VOT 2022 Stage 1 has the Schedule as follows.

Open Qualifiers

Wednesday, 12 January – Round 128 6:30 PM AET & Round 64 8:30 PM AET.

Thursday, 13 January – Round 32 6:30 PM AET & Round 16 8:30 PM AET.

Friday, 14 January – Round 8 6:30 PM AET & Seeding Matches 8:30 PM AET.

Saturday, 15 January – Semi-Finals 3:30PM AET & Seeding Matches 5:30 PM AET.

Sunday, 16 January – Grand Finals 3:30 PM AET & Seeding Matches 5:30 PM AET.

Group Stage

1st Week- Friday 28 January, Saturday 29 January and Sunday 30 January.

2nd Week – Friday 4 February, Saturday 5 February and Sunday 6 February.

Regional Playoffs

Week 1 – Thursday 10 February, Friday 11 February, Saturday 12 February and Sunday 13 February.

Week 2 – Thursday 17 February, Friday 18 February, Saturday 19 February and Sunday 20 February.

Also read: “NA Valorant is Dead”, Fans felt a cold sweat as no teams remain to represent North America in Valorant Champions after Cloud 9 exit.

The Format for VOT 2022 Stage 1.

The LPL Valorant Legends Spring Cup 🌻 concludes with the GRAND FINAL match, LIVE NOW ON TWITCH! Tune in to witness the epic showdown. GRAND FINAL: Crimas Disciples 🆚 @LegacyOCE 💬 @TwoTapTony 🔴 LIVE NOW

📺 https://t.co/4IuZrpGz72#LPLVALORANT pic.twitter.com/7817PRCv8Y — LPL Valorant (@LPL_VALORANT) December 13, 2021



LPL has set 3 phases for Stage 1 of Valorant Champions Tour Oceania, as per Riot’s stipulations.

Phase 1 – Open Qualifiers

Open Qualifiers are best-of-3, Single Elimination Format. Seeding matches are to be played for 8-4th place.

Hence, the top 8 teams will qualify for Phase 2. Also, the format stays the same from start to finish for the qualifiers.

Phase 2 – Group Stage

In Group Stage, the top 8 teams are seeded into two groups.

–Group A – Seed 1 (Order), 3, 5, and 7 (from Open Qualifiers).

–Group B – Seed 2 (Chiefs), 4, 6, and 8 (from Open Qualifiers).

Group Stages are Best of 3, with Single Round Robin format. Eventually, all 8 teams will be seeded into the Regional Playoffs as per their rank in Groups.

Phase 3 – Knockouts Stage

Regional Playoffs sees all top 8 teams seeded into a best-of-3, Double Elimination Bracket. This marks the beginning of the QuarterFinals.

The series ends with a Best of 5 Grand Finals. The series starts on 12th January with the Qualifiers. Also, interested Teams and individuals from Oceania can register here.

Also read: ‘No matter what, Sentinels are changing their roster’, Shroud predictions post Sentinels’ exit in Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin.

Registration for Open Qualifiers is available and it closes on 9th January 2022 at 11:59 PM NZT.