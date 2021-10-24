Valorant Esports: T1 Sign “Thwifo”; “Brax” Takes a Step Back from Competing

T1 have just successfully signed Zander “thwifo” Kim, who is no longer a part of XSET. Thwifo has been sitting on XSET’s bench since July 1st and missing all the action in Valorant Champions Tour. Thankfully, T1 saw his potential and decided to give him a chance as a member of their core 5-man lineup.

T1 is a team that made several appearances in the earlier stages of VCT, but never really won any key events. We witnessed them during VCT Stage 3 Challengers 2.

There T1 were eliminated by FaZe in the lower bracket. They are preparing for round two, so, expect to see them in some future Valorant events.

Thwifo completes the Valorant roster meanwhile Brax returns to full-time streaming



Thwifo arrives in T1 as the 5th and final member of their roster. At the same time, the organization is saying their goodbyes to Braxton “Brax” Pierce, who has decided to step down from the professional Valorant scene.

Brax will be focusing more on streaming instead. He stated that his professional career has drained him.

It’s the end of an era and the beginning of a new one. After many changes, T1 have finally completed their roster and the organization can now begin to focus on other aspects in order to prepare for future Valorant events.

It’s the perfect time to reassess their priorities and figure out their plans and strategies. December is just around the corner, and that’s when the final Valorant Champions Tour event will be played. Valorant Champions 2021 will conclude the year-long tournament, but we still don’t know what happens after that.

Valorant Champions Tour was something Riot experimented with, and while successful, it also came with many challenges. Whether Riot will opt for another massive tournament or separate it into a series of smaller esports events makes no real difference for the teams competing – it could just make things easier for Riot.

In any case, with Thwifo on board and the roster assembled, T1 is ready for anything.

