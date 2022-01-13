Dota 2 winter Major cancellation reactions: What do the pros think and what are their suggestions?

Reactions to Dota 2 Winter Major cancellation came in right as Valve dropped the bomb. As financial problems haunt teams, Pros suggest solutions.

Winter Major 2022 was a light of hope for many teams in DPC 2021/2022. The first Major of the season was supposed to be legendary.

Yet, due to rising pandemic concerns Valve has decided to forfeit the idea. So, as it stands there is no Winter Major 2022.

Now, teams and pro players find the news difficult for certain reasons. The most important one is finance and redistribution of prize money.

Consequently, the money from the Battle Pass is to be distributed as well. As news reached every corner of the world within hours, suggestions rolled in from Pros.

Reactions to Valve cancelling the Dota 2 Winter Major.

But, Valve has already announced the alterations and new points distribution. According to Valve, the points are redistributed across two upcoming Majors, namely Spring and Summer majors.

Also, the rewards of the Fantasy are to be allocated at the end of the Winter Tour. Except, the transcript from Valve has nothing on the prize pool. And that is worrisome for a lot of Organisations and pros.

When Valve rescheduled the TI10, teams had to wait for over 1 year and 4 months to get their hands on the prize pool, or at least, fight for it. The financial problems that ensued, cost the livelihoods and security of many a people. Smaller teams suffered the most, with no hopes or plans for the future.

The same holds true for the current Winter major cancellation decision from Valve. Many teams, like Quincy Crew and Boom Esports, needs the prize and limelight.

Sumail is one of the first pro-players to react and suggest a solution. Rather, a revolt is in order.

If all the teams decide to just not compete in season 2 at least we will have some sort of stable system, either better communication or maybe dota just dies completely. Either way better than the current state of things. — Sumail (@SumaaaaiL) January 12, 2022

Dota 2 pros are distressed and infuriated. Suggestions need to be heard. Valve?

The anger is a result of the announcement from Valve. The reason is simple. There is no reward to be had at the end of the Winter Tour. Moreover, the DPC Tour 1 has been made null and void.

Though, it is not the end of the story. Players who have worked hard to pull together a Major qualifying/winning run, have nothing to look forward to. Also, the financial gains are either negative or none.

Why is the Major’s prize pool and points not distributed at least partially to the teams that are qualified/would qualify? Flew to the other side of the world to play DPC & won, and yet I’m probably gonna make like $2k usd for the whole season after expenses. — ponlo (@ponlodota) January 12, 2022

Most teams and players are bleeding money since Pandemic norms in 2020. Others who could not continue decided to walk away from Esports entirely.

Valve has this weird habit of dropping a tactical nuke. But, what happens when the tides turn. Maybe, a mutiny of sorts or a boycott?

The real problem with a corporation like Valve is that they do not heed the words of the community most of the time. But, maybe that changes. Hopefully, Valve can fix this amicably.

An update is due shortly from Valve. Conceivably, the pros/teams find the solution hopeful and right. Fingers crossed.

