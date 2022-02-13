Valorant for Console: Looks like Riot is looking to expand Valorant for Consoles

Seems like Riot is finally looking into developing Valorant for Console. As they post a new Job for Senior Game Designer, Console.

Valorant is one of the most played FPS games right now with over 1 million players playing each month. However, it is currently only available on PC, specifically windows.

And due to their success, we already know that Riot is working to launch Valorant for Mobile devices as well. However, we bring you more news regarding Valorant platforms.

Riot is now hiring for a VALORANT Console Position. | #VALORANT So I guess they are exploring VALORANT for Consoles. 👍 pic.twitter.com/whmdOY7ZTs — Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) February 13, 2022

Valorant for Console

Valorant is currently not available on any of the consoles such as PS or XBOX. But looks like they are trying to make their move into the console world. Riot recently posted a new job role as Senior Game Designer, Console – VALORANT for two regions Los Angeles, USA, and Bellevue, USA.

The responsibilities of the Senior Game Designer for Console are stated as:

Design and refine systems that delight and satisfy players needs for competition

Work with other disciplines to build features that meet product goals

Seek opportunities for new design spaces in collaboration with Product Managers and Design Leadership.

Create and provide multiple potential designs and solutions. Articulate trade-offs and risks between different options.

Playtest our game and help push for continued improvements for existing designs and fresh prototypes.

