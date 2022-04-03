Valorant Hacks: Bet you didn’t know about this Wallbang hack on Breeze

Take a look at the most overpowered wallbangable Valorant hacks on Breeze, which will change how you play Valorant forever.



Do you think you know Valorant? Sike, you don’t because even the pros don’t about this broken meta. You see Breeze is one of those maps, when you get to the loading screen your initial thought is, “Should I dodge“. And then you do.

But at the same time, the Valorant community has one of the most conflicted opinions on Breeze. Some hate it, some tolerate it and some absolutely love it. We also have some professional players, telling us how much they love breeze.

breeze might be easily my least favorite map — TenZ (@TenZOfficial) July 10, 2021

Well enough about breeze as a map, let’s take a gander at the most op wallbangable area.

Also Read: Valorant Masters Schedule: When What and Where to watch the upcoming Valorant Masters 1 Reykjavik matches

Valorant Breeze Hacks

As a Valorant player, you are sometimes irritated by all the wallbang locations in the game. But as a Sova main you might be one of the happiest people when you end up finding a new wallbangable spot on the map.

And revealing one of those spots to us today, straight from Twitter is Limit Benjii.

am i the only one who didnt know u could wall bang the entire pyramid pic.twitter.com/91isYhCNZ3 — limit benjii (@ripbenjii) April 3, 2022

This is one of the most broken wallbangable locations I have seen. And the biggest surprise is that Breeze has been out for almost a year now, and no one knew about it. And if someone did know, they did one hell of a job keeping it low profile.

This will definitely change how people play Breeze now, and will defiantly see some good tweets about it. So go forth and enjoy and wallbang the sh*t out of people in rank.

Also Read: Accidental Renaissance Spray Valorant: How to get the Widejoy special Valorant spray?

Where to find more broken stuff about Valorant

People find new and new things about Valorant every day, and you are one of those people who find it or are just looking for it you can check the following pages for crisp content.