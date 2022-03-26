Valorant Masters: Here are the first 3 teams to qualify for Masters 1 Reykjavik from the EMEA region

Here are the 3 teams who have punched their ticket for Valorant Masters 1 Reykjavik, coming out of the Stage 1 EMEA Challengers.

The EMEA challengers have gone through a lot, such as being delayed due to unprecedented events, not new teams taking over. Like who would have thought the Masters 2 winner(Sentinels), Master 3 Winner(Gambit/M3C), and the Champions winner(Acend) for VCT 2021 will be out in the first tournament.

But this just gives a chance for new teams to pick up the trophies. But we can’t count these teams, as they definitely will be back stronger and much better. But for now, let’s take a look at the teams that did qualify.

Teams for Valorant Masters 1 Reykjavik

For the EMEA region, we have 3 slots for Masters 1, which means 3 teams can qualify for Master from the EMEA challengers. And after a tough battle here are the 3 teams going to Reykjavik

Fnatic

Fnatic has been the one consistent team coming out of the European region and qualifying for all international tournaments. And since the start of the EMEA Challengers group stage, they have been looking really good. As they went 5-0 in the group stage itself and after defeating MC3(previously known as gambit) in a 44 rounds match they qualify for Master 1 Reykjavik.

FunPlus Pheonix

FPX were kind of the silent assassins for the European region. With them slowly and methodically taking over the top teams from EMEA. And after defeating Liquid(again) they qualified for Master 1 Reykjavik, and then proceed on to defeat Fnatic 13-0 on split.

Dreams come true… WE QUALIFIED FOR ICELAND OMGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG

I CAN’T BELIEVE IT

WE FOOOOOOKIN DID IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! HARD WORK PAYS OFF I AM SO HAPPYYYYYYY!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/yYWUS7ZIAT — baddyG (@baddyyG) March 23, 2022

G2 Esports

G2 Esports Valorant Roster always shown potential, but after going into the lower bracket they just seemed soo in sync. And just showed perfection in their gameplay, which led them to qualify for Masters 1 after defeating Liquid in the lower bracket.

Masters Reykjavik Start date

Valorant Masters 1 Reykjavik will kick off on April 10th, 2022. For now, the schedule has not been released yet as there are still some slots left to fill.