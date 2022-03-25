Optic Vs Guard: We have the first team coming out of NA for Masters 1 Reykjavik

Take a look recap of the Upper finals for Optic vs Guard, which gives us the first team for Masters 1 Reykjavik from NA.

The most anticipated matchup for the NA competitive scene, with The Guard going against OpTic Gaming. Two top teams going against each other for a slot in the first Internation event.

Both these teams have been looking really really good in the Challengers 1 playoffs. However, the one team on everyone’s mind from NA is “The Guard”. The new and upcoming team which swept everyone off their feet.

And going into this matchup everyone wanted to see Guard secure the dub and represent NA in Iceland. But let’s see how this matchup went.

OpTic vs Guard

Going into this matchup Guard had the higher seeding, which meant they would pick the first map. So Guard chose Split as the first map, Optic chose Bind as the second map, and Breeze being the decider.

Map 1: Split

Previously Guard looked really good at Split, but it looks like OpTic came prepared. And this obviously reflected on their performance as they went 13-10 on the first map. Even though Guard did their best OpTic just seemed more dominant.

Map 2: Bind

Going into the second map everyone did hope Guard to bounce back, but OpTic just dint wanna let that happen. Optic utility usage and aim were just on point which led them to win the map and series with the score of 13-4 and 2:0.

With this win, Optic punches their ticket to Masters 1 Reykjavik.

Upcoming matches for both teams

Even though Guard lost their first match in the playoffs, they still have one more chance to make it to Masters 1 Reykjavik. They will go against the winner of Cloud 9/ XSET on 26th March at 1 PM PST.

OpTic Gaming still has one more fight left, the Grand Finals for the NA playoffs. Where they will go against the winners of the above matchup for better seeding in Masters.