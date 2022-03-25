ESports

Optic Vs Guard: We have the first team coming out of NA for Masters 1 Reykjavik

Optic Vs Guard: We have the first team coming out of NA for Masters 1 Reykjavik
Tanmaiy Reddy

Previous Article
Cloud9 vs Version1: Cloud 9 emerge victorious in their journey for Valorant Masters 1 Reykjavik
Next Article
"The fact is, Lewis and I have a good relationship" - George Russell unhappy with Netflix painting an inaccurate picture of him in Drive to Survive
E-Sports Latest News
Optic Vs Guard: We have the first team coming out of NA for Masters 1 Reykjavik
Optic Vs Guard: We have the first team coming out of NA for Masters 1 Reykjavik

Take a look recap of the Upper finals for Optic vs Guard, which gives us…