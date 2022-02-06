Valorant pro teams which failed: TSM ,Faze ,T1 and more who did not perform in the VCT 2022 Stage 1

The biggest upsets going out of stage 1 of the Valorant champions tour 2022 for the North American region.

The open qualifiers for the main event of VCT 2022 Stage 1 are coming to an end. And with it so are the dreams of watching some of the teams compete in group stages against the best of the best.

The teams which do not make it into the Stage 1 group stages will have to wait for at least 2 months to compete again. VCT is the biggest event hosted by Riot and we wish to see our favorite teams compete out there. But some of the teams didn’t make it through the qualifiers, even though we were rooting for them.

Valorant teams that are out of VCT Stage 1

TSM FTX

TSM is always held on a pedestal, however, they always end up disappointing. Going into 2022, fans thought with the new roster change maybe TSM can perform now, but alas. There is still hope, maybe TSM can turn their luck around by using the 2 months of free time.

Faze Clan

Faze clan, once considered one of the best teams is now out of the open qualifiers. But we do have to consider the fact that it is a new team and some time has to be given as Shahzam said.

T1

After all the drama fans wanted T1 to succeed and show their strength on the group stage. But I guess they were just stuck in the “Help Sewers” stage.

Andbox

AndBox cam into the light in the previous season went they were on fire. But look like this season they want to take things a bit slow. And maybe the 2 months vacation will help them get back on their feet.

Complexity

Complexity recently joined the valorant competitive scene. And as this is their first major encounter in a big tournament, their performance was still commendable. Hope to see them perform well soon.

GenG

GenG has hit a rough spot in the initial stage of VCT 2022. Hope to see them pick up their luck and game in the 2 months of free time they have and come back stronger.

