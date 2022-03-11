Vandal vs Phantom: The Vandal has a higher pick rate in this year’s VCT season

The Vandal vs Phantom has always been a huge debate. But new statistics show something that might just sway your opinion.

The Vandal has become hugely popular in some competitive regions. There has been a shift of opinion regarding two of the most played rifles in VALORANT, the Vandal and Phantom, according to statistics gathered by greblytics in VCT 2022.

In regions including Turkey and Europe, Vandal is clearly the favorite among pros. The rifle that can one-shot players was used in 73 percent of rounds in Turkey and in 66 percent of rounds in Europe. Japanese and Korean teams also prefer the Vandal. While North American and Brazilian squads seem to not have decided which rifle is the best at the moment.

Phantom v/s Vandal

The Phantom and Vandal have split opinions. Both rifles cost the same (2,900 Creds), are fully automatic, can be bought by both sides, and have their own perks.

It seems, however, that many pros prefer the Vandal at the moment. The weapon can one-shot opponents with a headshot across 50m and has a better range overall, which compensates for its lower fire rate when compared to the Phantom.

Professional Opinion on Phantom v/s Vandal

The professionals have often weighed in on this debate. In streams, YouTube videos and even over Twitter. The most controversial opinion has been of TenZ’s. He blatantly tweeted about nerfing the Phantom.