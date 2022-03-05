SEN vs Rise: Sentinels defeats Rise Nation to secure their position in the NA VCT Playoffs

Let’s take a look at how the matchup between two of the top teams took place in the Week 4 of NA VCT Main Event, SEN vs Rise.

The group stage for the NA VCT has been really exciting, with surprises coming in for all teams. And it looks like we cant consider any team to be the best as new teams are popping out to defeat them. Which we really enjoyable for us to watch. But the topic for today is Sentinels vs Rise.

This match was really important for both teams as this was the deciding match for both teams. Because if Sentinels win this match, they confirm their seat in the playoffs. And if Rise wins they get a better chance at qualifying.

time for zombsnation vs rise nation you know who we got — Sentinels (@Sentinels) March 4, 2022

Here is how Rise Nation vs Zombs Nation went down.

Also Read: “Thanks for the raid Tyson, I’ll s**k your d**k later!”: Valorant Fans react to Kyedae’s NSFW comment towards TenZ on her stream

Sen vs Rise: Week 4 Match 1

Going into this matchup Rise had the higher seeding. So, Rise choose Haven as the first map, Sen chooses Fracture as the second, and Bind becomes the decider.

Map 1: Haven

Initially, Haven was Sentinels home ground, and defeating them was this map was close to impossible. But Rise Nation is more than confident on this map, we got to see that as they brought the map back from 7-9 to 13-9. With Derrek going 16/11 with 13 assists.

reminder map 1 doesn’t count — Sentinels (@Sentinels) March 4, 2022

Map 2: Fracture

Fractures started really well for Sentinels, and it looks like they love their eco rounds. Sentinels went 9-3 in the first half, and thank the valorant gods that they didn’t get the 9-3 curse. As Sentinels won the map with a score of 13-11.

Map 3: Bind

Even though Bind started out good for Rise, Sentinels wanted to stick to the script. With the script being Sen losing the first match and winning the next. And in a similar fashion, they defeat Rise with a score of 13-8. And won the series 2:1.

Also Read: NA VCT: Week 5 is reportedly set to be played with the latest Valorant Patch 4.04

Next Steps for Both Teams

With this win, Sentinels have secured their position in the NA VCT playoffs. And now they can chill a bit and focus on practicing for the future. And going forward it needs to be an error-free matchs as it’s the only chance to make it to Masters 1.

Rise Nation can still make it to the playoffs and they did play well today. However, they do need to pick up their game.