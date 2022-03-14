XSET vs Luminosity Gaming: XSET crush LG 2-0 and take 3rd position in Group A

Let’s take a quick recap through Group A’s final matchup between XSET and Luminosity Gaming.

This matchup was a rather interesting one as it helps seeding in Group A. That means it changes potential future matchups in the further stages of VCT. XSET was predicted to win this one going into this match and they delivered. This matchup did not affect the status of any teams qualification.

The 4 qualified teams in Group A were already decided. Although fans were really excited for this given that they get to see more professional gameplay with the latest patch. Without further ado, let’s dive right into it.

XSET vs Luminosity Gaming

The first map pick went to XSET and they picked Breeze. Moving on, we had LG picking Split which left Bind as the deciding map. Although, we never reached Bind as XSET cleaned it up in two maps.

Map 1: Breeze

This map was certainly a “Breeze” for XSET as they walked all over LG with a 13-4 scoreline. Dephh went off for 23/11 while playing Astra and top fragged. LG certainly didn’t look like they were gonna win on XSET’s map pick. XSET had some beautiful coordination and individual plays as well.

Map 2: Split

XSET “Split” apart LG on this map although LG did put up a good fight. XSET closed out the map and the series with 13-11 score. Each player on XSET was completely crisp with aim and coordination. But AYRIN and Zekken top fragged, helping them to close out the series.

Future of XSET and LG

XSET and LG both still have a lot to prove even though both have qualified. Both teams need to clean up mistakes as they will soon go against the big guns of North America. This matchup affects seeding because the winner of Version 1 and Sentinels will play against Luminosity Gaming now and not XSET. This can majorly influence the path of VCT.