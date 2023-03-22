VCT Pacific: Valorant Teams to Watch Out For

The Pacific region has been an underdog out of the three Valorant regions in the world. However, it has the most potential out of all and they proved that in the VCT LOCK IN event. DRX, Team Secret, and Talon Esports were dominating teams and showing off plays that made the Pacific region proud. Today we will take a look at 5 of the teams which we are the most excited to see in the Pacifics region.

VCT Pacific: Valorant Teams We Will Be Rooting For!

#5 – Global Esports

The whole Indian Subcontinent is relying on this team and so are we. We expect great things from this team since it has undergone many changes since roster mania began. With Ayrin’s IGL capability, SKRossi’s Initiating, and their all-around team performance, we expect this team to pull off some upsets.

The pacific region is filled with strong teams such as DRX, PRX, Talon, and Gen.G and we expect this team to stand its ground with every single one of them.

#4 – ZETA Division

ZETA Division has a ton of potential and can emerge as one of the best teams from the Pacifics League. However, they haven’t shown their magic in quite a while. The roster mania did not affect their roster and they have the same core. That is primarily the reason why we believe they are going to have better chemistry than most other teams out there.

Barce is a substitute they picked up but they did not change their main 5 players. Tenn, Laz, Dep, SugarZero, and Crow are still part of the team and we expect great things from this team, just like their dream run a few years ago.

#3 – Talon Esports

This squad consists of former Xerxia and X10 players and showed us that they have a lot of potential in VCT LOCK IN. Their performance against MIBR and EG solidified their spot as a strong team which should not be taken lightly. We have high expectations from this team since they have a good core with individual fragging potential.

There are many things Talon can do to improve their game. However, improving their core mechanics and utility usage timing can give them an edge over the competition.

#2 – PRX

Paper Rex faced Cloud9 and did not perform up to the mark people were expecting them to. However, we saw some aggressive rounds out of PRX which reminded us of the dominant force this team once was. In all seriousness, there were a lot of instances in which PRX would have taken advantage of C9 but that did not happen.

PRX has retained the same team and has not changed its core which is why we believe they have an advantage over the other teams. They have the unusual strategies, fragging potential, and aggressiveness to be the best pacific team.

#1 – DRX

DRX was one of the best Valorant teams in VCT LOCK IN and it showed. They comfortably picked up a win over C9 and dominated other teams until they ran into LOUD. However, they never gave up and went out fighting. People expect DRX to perform and they always put on a show for their fans.

The combination of Stax’s IGLing ability combined with Buzz’s Fragging potential and Mako’s consistency makes DRX a deadly team. That is why, this team is at the top of our list of teams to watch out for in the VCT Pacific league.

What team do you think is going to win? Let us discuss! For more Valorant-related news, stay tuned at The SportsRush!