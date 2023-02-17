Warzone 2 Guru Klubo’s STB 556 Loadout Is Slept On; Guaranteed Kills!

Warzone 2 loadouts are evolving. Today, we will look at an underrated STB-556 loadout with the help of WZ 2 Guru, Klubo!

WZ 2 season 2 is going to be a new cycle in the game’s lifespan. Before it officially drops, let us take a look at one last loadout before we dive into the new weapons. This loadout will include the fundamental STB 556. It is a strong weapon in its class but it’s often overtaken in preference by other weapons. Today, we will make a loadout with the help of Klubo, to ensure the STB is viable as the other weapons.

Warzone 2 STB Loadout with 42 Round Mag for Those Sweet Multi-Kills!

The first attachment we will use is the 42-Round Mag. Being on target is important, yes, but if you run out of bullets mid-fight, then no one’s coming to save you. That is why having plenty of ammo in your mag is the key to winning gunfights. The next attachment is the Aim OP V-4. These offer you a clear Line of Sight to the enemies. The iron sights are unreliable in most cases, which is why you need this attachment for tracking.

The FTAC Ripper 56 is the key to weapon handling. It provides you with hip-fire accuracy, recoil stabilization, and aim-walking steadiness; all of which are important in staying on target and landing bullets on enemies. The Stip-40 Rear Grip is ESSENTIAL for recoil control.

It will help us keep the gun on target while shooting. It is viable for longer ranges and makes us stable over 50m. The last attachment is a Barrel. The Bruen Turaco 686mm Barrel will increase the gun’s damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil control. It also offers sound suppression.

For the Perk Package, Klubo rocks the Vanguard along with Throwing Knives and Smoke Grenades for Lethals and Tacticals respectively. That is all you need to know about the loadout, try it out and see for yourself how good it is!

