EA FC 24 Dominic Solanke Premier League POTM SBC: How to Get This Card in Ultimate Team?

Dominic Solanke was selected Premier League Player of the Month (POTM) for December, and he received a special card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. Fans have a wonderful opportunity to add an interesting card to their team. Here’s everything you need to know about this incredible card, including how to obtain it.

EA Sports honors a soccer player from each league as the “Player of the Month” each month. These players are then given a unique card with improved stats and new Playstyles. The A.F.C. Bournemouth striker Solanke is the latest Premier League POTM after his outstanding performance in December.

About Dominic Solanke Premier League POTM card

The base Ultimate Team card for the Bournemouth striker is a 75-rated Common Gold. He also has two special cards, 86-rated and 83-rated Team of the Weeks (TOTWs). EA FC 24 has recently revealed Solanke’s best card, the 88-rated Premier League POTM, which fans would like to have in their squads. It features amazing statistics like 90-shooting and 89-dribbling.

There are many special cards from English football’s top flight, and now fans can get their hands on one with the newly-released 88-rated Dominic Solanke Premier League POTM, which will enable fans to create a competitive team of Premier League or English players.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The Dominic Solanke Premier League POTM card is an SBC exclusive. To earn this new in-game player item, fans must complete the Ultimate Team challenge with a lineup of eleven players. However, they have to meet specific conditions while putting together the required squads.

At least one Premier League player should be part of the team.

The overall team rating should be over 86.

To put together the necessary lineups for the challenge, fans would need to spend over 80,000 Ultimate Team coins on the Transfer Market. However, they can minimize the quantity of coins needed by utilizing untradeable or undesired cards. If fans run out of these essential supplies, they can get more by participating in Ultimate Team matches.

Fans should get this 88-rated Dominic Solanke Premier League POTM card as soon as possible since the Squad Building Challenge (SBC) in Ultimate Team mode will expire after a short period.