Why the Obey 10F is one of GTA Online’s best value cars

Released as part of GTA Online’s Criminal Enterprises update, the Obey 10F has grown to be one of the most popular cars in the game.

Serving as an updated version of the Obey 9F, the 10F is based on the real-life Audi R8 (4S). With stunning visuals, great performance, and a modest price tag, the 10F has been gaining a huge following in the last few weeks. In a game that features vehicles that retail for around $3 million, having one that costs only $1,675,000 is a breath of fresh air. Belonging to the Sports class, the Obey 10F is a performer with a top speed of over 202.78 km/hr, the car isn’t competing with the Ocelot Pariahs of the world, but is respectable in its own right. Here’s why the Obey 10F is one of the best purchases for car collectors in GTA Online.

What makes GTA Online’s Obey 10F stand out

“The air intake slots, the titanium valvetrain, that big, thicc naturally aspirated engine. Yes. This is a thirst post. And let’s be honest, it’s working. Eligible for customization at Benny’s Original Motor Works.”

— Legendary Motorsport description.

As mentioned earlier, the price of the car sets it off on the right foot. With an asking price of just $1.6 million, players will have enough money left over to trick out their ride. Going from strength to strength, the car offers plenty of customization options for the price. From bumper deletes to liveries, the Obey 10F doesn’t disappoint in the customization department. Designed after the second generation Audi R8, fans can finally get their hands on the updated version of the car.

Originally, fans had to rely on the Obey 9F that has been in the game since launch. While the car is no slouch, the lack of deep customization options and overall mediocre performance relegated it to a mid-tier car. The Obey 10F weighs in at 1,650 KG with a rear-wheel drivetrain. Compared to the 9F’s all-wheel-drive drivetrain, this may come as a bit of a bummer to some. With RWD cars in GTA Online, oversteer and fishtailing are common issues.



While not ideal for races, the Obey 10F is great for tuners and people who like to drive around Los Santos in style. The car isn’t fit for competitive play but is a must-have for any collector in the game. In the game files, a different variant of the car known as the Obey 10F Widebody is on the way. Featuring a Liberty Walk-esque body kit, the new variant could have even more customization options in store.

All in all, much like many new GTA Online vehicles, the Obey 10F isn’t fit for competitive play, like races. While this may seem limiting, the appearance, cost, customizability, and price-to-performance ratio make this a great purchase for car enthusiasts.