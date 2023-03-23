Will Resident Evil 4 Remake have Mercenaries?

The Resident Evil 4 Remake is quite near and the fans are really excited about what Capcom will do for it. However, fans are really excited about the remake as gamers will get to dive back into the world of Resident Evil. In addition, there are going to be six different control schemes in the game, including the original one that was present in the first game. There are crafting options that let people craft equipment using collected resources.

However, fans are not only excited about the Resident Evil 4 Remake but also the inclusion of the Mercenaries mode which was also present in the first game. Let us see what it is and why fans are so excited about it!

Will the Resident Evil 4 Remake have Mercenaries? One of the most Liked Modes in the Original Game Explained

Resident Evil 4 originally had a mode called Mercenaries which is essentially a mini-game. It is only unlockable after one completes the game. In that game mode, players have to earn points by killing enemies and defeating enemies. These points make up a score and players will need to earn the highest score until an evacuation chopper arrives to evacuate them. One can also face bosses like the Chainsaw Sisters.

In addition, you can also play as the characters that are present in the game such as Leon, Krauser, and Ada Wong. However, we do know that the game mode will not release along with the game but in the following months support the game as Post Launch DLC. That is all we know about the Mercenaries mode. We do know that the studio will more than support the game post-launch. The gaming industry has achieved a lot of success with remastered and remade games just as Spider-Man and God of War for PC.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake looks to be the next game in line for that success. We expect the Mercenaries mode to be a really good upgrade over the previous versions with higher frames, better graphics, and some tweaks. Let us see what Capcom gives us. For more Resident Evil 4 news, stay tuned at The SportsRush!